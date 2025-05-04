Who is the Chiefs' Best Undrafted Free Agent?
The Kansas City Chiefs are coming off a fresh 2025 NFL Draft. The Chiefs did a good job of filling in most of their needs on both sides of the ball that they had before the draft started. That was key for the team to do before the start of the 2025 NFL season. The Chiefs, from start to finish, did a good job of finding the best players that best fit their team.
The Chiefs want to get ahead on both sides of the ball in 2025, and now they have a much better chance of doing so with the 2025 draft class. But once the draft was over last week, it did not stop the Chiefs in terms of making moves for players. The Chiefs still were going after players that went undrafted and wanted to find some players that best fit their team from that group.
The National Football League has a long history of players finding success without being drafted. In some cases, some players who went undrafted go on to have Hall of Fame careers. Every year, some players go undrafted for some reason, and all they need is a chance to show a team they can play at the NFL level.
For the Chiefs in 2025, they had a long list of players they signed as undrafted free agents. But one that can make his mark in the league and can be in Kansas City to stay is offensive lineman Esa Pole out of Washington State.
Kansas City Chiefs: Esa Pole, OT, Washington State
"A former basketball player who never played a snap of high school football, Pole (who learned the game from his older brother, Toni, a former Washington State defensive lineman) is a natural mover on the outside. His pass-protection instincts are better than what he can offer as a run blocker right now, but the 6-5, 323-pounder hasn’t come close to his ceiling yet," said Nick Baumgardner of The Athletic.
The Chiefs addressed their offensive line problem not only in free agency, but in the draft and by signing Pole as an undrafted free agent. In the NFL, you can never have too many offensive linemen. And who knows, we might see Pole make the roster coming out of training camp.
Be sure to follow us on X (Twitter) @KCChiefsOnSI and @Domminchella to never miss another breaking news story again
Click here to let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.