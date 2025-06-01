A-Listers' Name Favorite Kansas City Athletes Ever, Featuring Chiefs Stars
The Kansas City Chiefs have a long-fledged history of great athletes who have come through the organization. For Kansas City as a whole, a multitude of athletes have cemented themselves in history books forever, where that be through playing football, baseball, or soccer.
Hollywood stars Paul Rudd and Jason Sudeikis, both of whom are natives of Kansas City, recently joined SportsCenter to discuss the "Big Slick" softball game to raise money for Kansas City's Children's Mercy Hospital and pediatric cancer research.
Through the discussion of the event, the two were asked who their favorite Kansas City athletes of all time are. Some names should sound familiar.
"Bo Jackson, right off the bat comes to mind," Sudeikis said. "George Brett: all time legend"
"Joe Delaney, Derrick Thomas," Rudd said. "And I would say, obviously, Travis Kelce and Patrick Mahomes. I mean, come on, it's an embarrassment of riches of really great athletes and great people."
The impact that previous Chiefs players have made rings true as much as current stars of the franchise. While both Delaney and Thomas have passed away, their impact on the Chiefs franchise has touched many, such as Rudd and Sudeikis.
Both Kelce and Mahomes have joined Big Slick in their annual event in the past, which Sudeikis appreciates, as he described his appreciation, followed by an encouraging comment.
"The last couple of years, we've had Mahomes and Travis Kelce come help us out, you know, when they're not busy winning Super Bowls and whatnot. They are helping folks out. Last year, we got to do a comedy sketch with them."
It is important to see stars such as Kelce and Mahomes support organizations such as Big Slick. It not only makes them more personable, but also shows that they care for much more than just football, which they will always be associated with.
With the NFL campaign not set to get underway for a handful of months, the Chiefs' stars often make their presence known at charity events, whether it be with Big Slick or another organization. Big Slick has raised over $25 million for Kansas City's Children's Mercy Hospital since the event began back in 2010.
