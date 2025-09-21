Arrowhead Report

Chiefs-Giants Live Game Thread

Kansas City Chiefs visit New York Giants in primetime.

Zak Gilbert

Dec 23, 2018; Seattle, WA, USA; Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) greets Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson (3) following a 38-31 Seattle victory at CenturyLink Field. Mandatory Credit: Joe Nicholson-Imagn Images
Dec 23, 2018; Seattle, WA, USA; Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) greets Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson (3) following a 38-31 Seattle victory at CenturyLink Field. Mandatory Credit: Joe Nicholson-Imagn Images / Joe Nicholson-Imagn Images
In this story:

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. -- To see the live game thread, scheduled to kick off at 7:20 p.m. CT (8:20 p.m. ET), check back here at that time.

Sunday's game is the 16th all-time meeting between the franchises, each of which have rich histories. The Giants own an 11-4 advantage in the all-time series, including an unblemished 7-0 record against the Chiefs in home games.

Matchup to watch

The key matchup is Russell Wilson, Malik Nabers and Wan’Dale Robinson against the Chiefs’ secondary. Both units had superb efforts last week in each team’s respective loss to the Cowboys and Eagles.

Trent McDuffie, DeVonta Smit
Sep 14, 2025; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs cornerback Trent McDuffie (22) tackles Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver DeVonta Smith (6) after a reception during the fourth quarter of the game at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-Imagn Images / Denny Medley-Imagn Images

Kansas City safety Bryan Cook said this week the Chiefs will have their hands full.

“Explosive,” Cook said Wednesday. “Anytime, with a quarterback like Russell, they can launch it 70 yards and they can go get it at any point in the game. So, for us, it's a challenge. I'm excited for it. I'm looking forward to the game.”

Last meeting

Kansas City and New York haven’t met since closing Week 8 of the 2021 campaign on a Monday night at Arrowhead Stadium. Evan Engram caught a 5-yard touchdown pass from Daniel Jones to give New York a 17-14 lead early in the fourth quarter.

Harrison Butke
Nov 1, 2021; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs kicker Harrison Butker (7) kicks a field goal during the second half against the New York Giants at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images / Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images

But Patrick Mahomes, who threw for 275 yards with one touchdown and an interception, led the Chiefs on a pair of field-goal drives, including Harrison Butker’s 34-yard kick with 1:07 remaining. Kansas City won, 20-17.

Mahomes has played one prior game at MetLife Stadium, a 23-20 win over the Jets on a Week 4 Sunday night. Returning to his home state of New Jersey, Isiah Pacheco had 115 rushing yards.

Isiah Pachec
East Rutherford, NJ October 1, 2023 Isiah Pacheco of the Chiefs runs the ball for a TD in the first half. The New York Jets host the Kansas City Chiefs at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, NJ on October 1, 2023. / Chris Pedota, NorthJersey.com / USA TODAY NETWORK

Viewing options

Click here to see all the ways to stream, listen to and watch the game, depending on where you’re getting the game.

To help in last-minute preparations, check out our Starting 11 game preview and Broadcast Boards

Chiefs Kingdom, breaking news and information with OnSI is always free and ready 24/7; the best way to get it is to follow @KCChiefsOnSI, @ZakSGilbert and @Domminchella on X (Twitter). Plus, tell us your prediction for Sunday’s final score by visiting our Facebook page (here).

feed

Published
Zak Gilbert
ZAK GILBERT

Since his freshman year at the University of Colorado, Zak Gilbert has worked 30 years in sports, including 18 NFL seasons. He's spent time with four NFL teams, serving as head of communications for both the Raiders and Browns. A veteran of nine Super Bowls, he most recently worked six seasons in the NFL's New York league office. He now serves as the Kansas City Chiefs Beat Writer On SI