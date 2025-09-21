Chiefs-Giants Live Game Thread
Sunday's game is the 16th all-time meeting between the franchises, each of which have rich histories. The Giants own an 11-4 advantage in the all-time series, including an unblemished 7-0 record against the Chiefs in home games.
Matchup to watch
The key matchup is Russell Wilson, Malik Nabers and Wan’Dale Robinson against the Chiefs’ secondary. Both units had superb efforts last week in each team’s respective loss to the Cowboys and Eagles.
Kansas City safety Bryan Cook said this week the Chiefs will have their hands full.
“Explosive,” Cook said Wednesday. “Anytime, with a quarterback like Russell, they can launch it 70 yards and they can go get it at any point in the game. So, for us, it's a challenge. I'm excited for it. I'm looking forward to the game.”
Last meeting
Kansas City and New York haven’t met since closing Week 8 of the 2021 campaign on a Monday night at Arrowhead Stadium. Evan Engram caught a 5-yard touchdown pass from Daniel Jones to give New York a 17-14 lead early in the fourth quarter.
But Patrick Mahomes, who threw for 275 yards with one touchdown and an interception, led the Chiefs on a pair of field-goal drives, including Harrison Butker’s 34-yard kick with 1:07 remaining. Kansas City won, 20-17.
Mahomes has played one prior game at MetLife Stadium, a 23-20 win over the Jets on a Week 4 Sunday night. Returning to his home state of New Jersey, Isiah Pacheco had 115 rushing yards.
Viewing options
