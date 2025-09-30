Chiefs Star Breaks Another NFL Record
The Kansas City Chiefs, with their backs against the wall, got it done when they needed it the most. The Chiefs defeated one of the favorites to come out of the AFC and their AFC rival, the Baltimore Ravens. The Chiefs picked up an impressive win as well.
How they did has a lot of people talking about the Chiefs being back to having a good offense. It was a good thing to see from the Chiefs.
In their Week 4 win, quarterback Patrick Mahomes had this offense rolling. Mahomes had it clicking from start to finish. This was a vintage Mahomes performance and one that a lot of people were waiting for. Mahomes looked like his MVP self once again, and that could be the game that turns it all around for this Chiefs team and the offense. It was something they had been looking to do all offseason and this season. Now they will be going on to next week and looking to make it consistent.
Mahomes Breaks Another NFL record
In this game, Mahomes broke another NFL record. And it just adds to Mahomes career milestone, and more will be in the making for one of the best quarterbacks in NFL history.
"Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes’ 250th career touchdown pass came Sunday in KC’s 37-20 win over the Ravens and it was a record-setter," said Pete Grathoff of The Kansas City Star.
"That generated a lot of headlines, but Mahomes set another NFL record that didn’t garner near the attention. The victory over Baltimore was Mahomes’ 108th, including the postseason."
"The NFL noted that broke a tie with Russell Wilson for the most wins ever by a starting quarterback in his first nine seasons. This is Mahomes’ ninth season with the Chiefs, but he made just one start in his rookie season. By comparison, Wilson was 11-5 as the Seattle Seahawks starting quarterback during his rookie season."
Here is Mahomes’ win-loss breakdown in his career.
Regular season: 91-25 (.785 winning percentage)
Playoffs: 17-4 (.810 winning percentage)
Total: 108-29 (.788 winning percentage)
Mahomes knows what the ultimate goal is for the team and him are. And they want to get there. With Mahomes playing great football, they will have a great shot of getting back to the big game.
