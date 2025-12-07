Final Week 14 Chiefs vs. Texans Prediction

The Kansas City Chiefs enter tonight's game with something to prove. They hold a 6-6 record, and a loss would ultimately eliminate them from making the playoffs. It's hard to believe that a franchise that was competing in its third straight Super Bowl just last season has this reality to deal with.

The Houston Texans come into Arrowhead Stadium riding a four-game win streak and possess a defense that might be the best in the National Football League. Sitting at 7-5, this Texans team doesn't need this victory more than the Chiefs of Kansas City.

In this episode of the Kansas City Chiefs Insider Podcast, we make our final prediction for the Chiefs' Week 14 matchup vs the Houston Texans.

To Watch Today's Episode, Click Below

Final Prediction

The Chiefs have played in several games that have felt must-win this season, but this one takes the cake. The offense hasn't performed horribly this season, but it's their opponents that are pulling things off in the end, as the Chiefs don't have a ton of success in one-score games this season compared to last.

Several predictions have been made; too many factors reside on the Chiefs' side: the homefield advantage, where they have won five of their six games, a quarterback used to being under the big lights, and a head coach who won't give up .

The final prediction sits with the Chiefs winning the game 21-14 (despite what's mentioned in the podcast above). This low score would make sense, seeing how the Texans' defense has performed this season. Additionally, if the Chiefs' defense gets off to a hot start, things are likely to be on their side for the majority of the game.

Steve Spagnuolo spoke about the Texans' offense earlier this week leading into the game, read his comments below.

Nov 2, 2025; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Kansas City Chiefs defensive coordinator Steve Spagnuolo on the field before a game against the Buffalo Bills at Highmark Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark Konezny-Imagn Images | Mark Konezny-Imagn Images

“All of a sudden, it’s all clicking, in my opinion. I look at that whole team (Texans), first of all. They’re well put together, they play off of their defense. They’re really good on defense but getting the quarterback (Texans QB C.J. Stroud) back, this may be one of the best overall receiver groups that we’re going to see," Coach Spagnuolo said.

"They can run the football, and they have a quarterback that’s dynamic with his feet and good at getting out of trouble, so it doesn’t get any easier. There’s no soft pitches in this league. We need to play better defense. Hopefully being at home, we can tick it up a little bit.”

Sep 14, 2025; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; A Kansas City Chiefs helmet is seen during the third quarter of the game between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Philadelphia Eagles at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-Imagn Images | Denny Medley-Imagn Images

Never again miss one major story related to Kelce when you sign up for our 100% FREE newsletter that comes straight to your email with the latest news. SIGN UP HERE NOW.

Chiefs Kingdom, OnSI welcomes you to the Internet’s No. 1 destination for in-depth info, always free; the best way to get it is to follow @KCChiefsOnSI, @ZakSGilbert and @Domminchellaon X (Twitter). And join the conversation by visiting our Facebook page (here).