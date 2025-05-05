Despite Super Bowl loss, the Chiefs are Still the Chiefs
The Kansas City Chiefs are rebounding from a difficult Super Bowl loss to the Philadelphia Eagles. After a 15-2 regular season campaign, the Chiefs stormed to the Super Bowl like a team that was determined to become the first in league history to win three consecutive Super Bowls.
However, Kansas City played its worst game of the season in the biggest game of the season. The embarrassing Super Bowl loss undoubtedly lit a fire under everyone in the Chiefs organization, as they regroup and prepare for another playoff run.
The draft has come and gone, and the league will soon release the season schedule. With the start of the season quickly approaching, the Chiefs are still among the league's best.
Nate Davis of USA TODAY ranked every team in the National Football League following the completion of the draft. While the Chiefs still have room for improvement, they are still one of the best teams in the league. He ranked them as the fourth-best team in the league.
"Speaking of that aforementioned dynasty, if ever a perennial contender coming off a 17-3 season, its ninth straight division title and fifth Super Bowl berth in six seasons felt vulnerable … well, maybe that notion has actually already passed? Whenever he's physically ready, first-round LT Josh Simmons seems capable of stabilizing QB Patrick Mahomes' blind side for a very long time."
"Mahomes' comfort level should be further improved by the return of WR Rashee Rice, even if he has to serve a suspension, from injury. The road to the AFC crown still very much runs through Arrowhead," Davis said.
Still, while the Chiefs are one of the top teams in the league, other teams around the NFL have improved this offseason, including multiple teams within the Chiefs' division. Kansas City has been at the top for a while, but they must not get complacent, as it is the hunted, not the hunters.
Kansas City has reason to be excited about the upcoming season, if only to get the bad taste from the Super Bowl out of their mouths. Despite their Super Bowl loss, the Chiefs are still the Chiefs.
