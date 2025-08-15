2 Chiefs Rookies to Watch Against the Seattle Seahawks
The Kansas City Chiefs dropped their first preseason game against the Arizona Cardinals by the final score of 20-17. While the Chiefs didn't play horribly, penalties came back to haunt the franchise. Luckily, the game doesn't count towards their 2025 record, but that doesn't mean they enjoyed losing.
The Chiefs have another chance to get into the win column as they take on the Seattle Seahawks for their second preseason game of the offseason. The Chiefs are likely to send out their young players to fill most of the time, but these are the reps young players need ahead of Week 1 of the regular season.
The 2025 NFL Draft class for the Chiefs made a strong first impression on fans who haven't been keeping tabs on their developments this offseason since draft day. Facing Seattle, the Chiefs' draftees are likely to be big contributors again.
The Chiefs' rookies made strong impressions in the game against the Cardinals. First-round draft pick Josh Simmons proved why he was taken in the first round through 11 snaps and will be a player for the Chiefs fanbase to get excited about for the foreseeable future.
But when it comes to rookies that should be on everyone's watch list, two come to mind.
1. Jeffrey Bassa
Jeffrey Bassa might have been the overlooked Chiefs draftee from the class, but he's quickly shown his worth since getting drafted out of Oregon. The Chiefs' fifth-round pick stood out well in the game against the Cardinals, but to further show his worth, he needs to carry that success into the game against the Seahawks.
Against Arizona, Bassa led the Chiefs' defense with six total tackles, three of which were solos, and had one quarterback hit. His Swiss Army Knife traits will help the Chiefs in 2025, but if he can show that he can consistently be a player to rely on, he will see more time on the field in the regular season.
2. Nohl Williams
Nohl Williams was slow out of the gates for the Chiefs this offseason, but from what he showed against the Cardinals, he could easily be a player to keep an eye on going into the second preseason game.
Williams collected three solo tackles, one pass defended, and one tackle for loss on top of having a 28-yard kick return in his singular attempt. Whether he's on special teams or a member of the backfield, if Williams can show he, too, can be consistent against an NFL roster, his stock will rise going into his rookie campaign.
