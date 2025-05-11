Chiefs Secondary Help Coming in 2026 Mock Draft
The Kansas City Chiefs are coming off a good 2025 NFL Draft. The Chiefs took the players they needed the most on their roster. They had a lot of pieces missing on both sides of the ball heading into the draft. But after the draft, the Chiefs filled most of the holes left by players from last season who left for free agency. The Chiefs' 2025 draft class looks promising.
General manager Brett Veach and head coach Andy Reid always do a good job of finding the best players that fit their team and the scheme. Over the years, since Veach has been with the Kansas City Chiefs, they have selected players who come in and have success in the National Football League. The Chiefs also find a way to have a good team the following year.
But before we can get a look at the 2025 Chiefs draft class, we look way ahead at the 2026 NFL Draft and see that the Chiefs will be getting secondary help in the first round of the 2026 draft.
Owain Jones of Pro Football Network has the Chiefs taking cornerback Tacario Davis in the first round of the 2026 draft. Davis was a top cornerback last season in college football, and heading into the 2025 college season, he will be one of the best, if not the best, cornerbacks in college football.
Tacario Davis was expected to be in the 2025 NFL Draft but didn’t live up to expectations during the 20245 season, leading him to opt to return to college and transfer to Washington. At 6’4” and 200 pounds, the instinctual perimeter corner has elite length and uses his elongated arm length to disrupt the catch point and jam routes at the line of scrimmage.
If the Chiefs cannot find another cornerback who can play well and across from Trent McDuffie, the next time they can find one is in the 2026 draft. The Chiefs' defense is not getting any younger, and they can build their defense from the draft next season. The Chiefs' secondary has not been good in recent years. But they are a piece or two away from having a good one.
Be sure to follow us on X (Twitter) @KCChiefsOnSI and @Domminchella to never miss another breaking news story again
Click here to let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.