WWE Superstar Seth Rollins Drops Chiefs-Eagles Prediction
Out of all the matchups being held for Week 2 of the 2025 NFL campaign, one of the most popular has been the Super Bowl LIX rematch between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Philadelphia Eagles. The Chiefs host the Eagles in their home opener and will be on the lookout for a revenge game from what went down in February.
The Chiefs enter the game with a 0-1 record after dropping their season opener against the Los Angeles Chargers in Sao Paulo, Brazil, by the final score of 27-21. The Eagles are riding a tad more momentum, coming off a season-opening victory against the Dallas Cowboys.
Although the Chiefs may be underdogs, this game could determine whether the dynasty in Kansas City is in jeopardy. The Eagles would be eager to hand the Chiefs a two-game losing streak in the regular season, which would extend to six losses in a row since their defeat in Super Bowl LIX.
WWE Superstar Drops Prediction
The game has been a topic all week long, with several predictions coming in from several analysts, fans, and personalities. WWE Superstar and current World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins joined Good Morning Football to give his take on who's walking out of Arrowhead Stadium with a Week 2 victory.
- "Arrowhead is an extremely tough place to play, but bottom line, Pat Mahomes isn't going to lose this game. He's not going to lose this game. You saw all those F-bombs from Kelce in that podcast. He's fired up, too. He's fired up as he gets on a podcast," Rollins said.
- "You mentioned Jalen Carter being the biggest weapon on the field. Pat Mahomes is the biggest weapon on the field. Bottom line, because he has the ball in his hands every single time. He's not going to lose this game. I only go as far as to guarantee a victory here; I feel very strongly the Chiefs win this game. I don't think they're going to zero and two, and I don't think they're going to take lightly to to losing."
The well-known Chicago Bears fan has made his prediction for the Chiefs-Eagles Super Bowl LIX rematch, favoring the Chiefs primarily due to Mahomes and what's at stake in losing two straight to Philadelphia. Let us know your thoughts on who's taking home a victory in Week 2 of the campaign.
