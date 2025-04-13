Would Chiefs' Spagnuolo Consider Being a HC Again?
The Kansas City Chiefs possess some of the best coordinators in the National Football League. Between offensive coordinator Matt Nagy and defensive coordinator Steve Spagnuolo, head coach Andy Reid doesn't have to worry too much if his coaches are doing their jobs or not.
With that, though, some must have thought to themselves if either of the two would take over for coach Reid should he decide to retire anytime soon. Spagnuolo has some head coaching experience but has found his passion on the defensive side of the ball.
Spagnuolo was the then St. Louis Rams' head coach between the 2009 and 2011 campaigns. His record wasn't stellar, leading the team to 10 victories over the three seasons. He's since leaned himself back into the work of coaching strictly from the defensive standpoint. Safe to say the transition has gone well for the former head coach.
Given that his time as a head coach came over a decade ago, perhaps Spagnuolo would be open to returning and leading the entire franchise rather than just focusing on the defense. Recently, the Chiefs defensive coordinator joined Questions for Cancer and discussed just that.
"Whether it happens again or not, who knows," Spagnuolo said. "I'm okay. What I do know is that I'm blessed to have the job I have. I think the pride in all of us, we'd all love to reach the pinnacle of our profession."
"If the right opportunity is there, then you know we would try to roll with it. But, I'm a very content, happy man, and I'm blessed to have the job I have."
Coach Reid hasn't hung up the clipboard just yet, so the Chiefs Kingdom will have to keep pondering. Given that coach Spagnuolo feels confident in the position he is, he might be in a position where he has the Chiefs defensive coordinator job until he doesn't want it anymore.
The layers certainly love him within the organization, as several have attested to the person Spagnuolo is on and off the field. As the franchise prepares for the new campaign, Spagnuolo just needs to worry about putting the best defense out on the field, rather than what the possibilities are in the future.
