WATCH: Chiefs Defensive Coordinator Steve Spagnuolo’s Tuesday Availability
KANSAS CITY, Mo. – Kansas City Chiefs defensive coordinator Steve Spagnuolo spoke in advance of his club’s practice at team headquarters on Tuesday.
To view his comments, watch below.
Q: What were your biggest takeaways from the Seattle game?
SPAGNUOLO: “Yeah, I didn’t like the way we played the run. I’ll tell you what the biggest takeaway was, and I’m going to give (Seahawks head coach) Mike Macdonald and his staff up there a lot of credit, it just felt like they came out with the intent to prove to the Kansas City Chiefs, and they did. They were coming out of the huddle fast; they were running right at us. I’m just not sure we were ready for that, and shame on us. But I think our guys will be ready to play (some) good football this week.”
Q: On the defensive line rotation and the loss of Felix Anudike-Uzomah.
SPAGNUOLO: “Well, it hurts to lose anybody, and certainly Felix, who we were counting on in certain ways, right, and in certain roles. We’ll see who steps up and takes that role. I mean, it’ll become numbers, and (General Manager) Brett (Veach) does a great job with that. And (head) Coach (Andy) Reid, you know, some years I know we’ve kept five ends, and then it’s four, and then maybe I think sometimes we kept six. But it might be one less tackle or one less linebacker. So, when it gets down to the end there it’ll be who’s the best 53 or however that works out.
"But you know in Felix’s case, the next defensive end is there. Malik (Herring) got an opportunity to jump up in there. And you know, Ashton’s (Gillotte) been playing good football, so we’ll see how it pans out.”
Q: What do you expect out of your guys on Friday?
SPAGNUOLO: “I’m really hoping that we come out, you know with a purpose, early on. I think (Head Coach) Andy (Reid) has stated that our guys are going to play a little bit. I don’t know how far that will go, but for as long as we have the so-called guys out there, that we’re going to roll with in a couple of weeks, I think we need to step up and show that we’re better than what we were last week. I think the guys will do that. That’ll be the intent. We’ll see what happens.
"This could, it’s a good offense we’re playing. I mean, our quarterback is really good. The offensive coordinator, the head coach does a really good job scheme-wise. I’m sure, like everybody that comes in here, doesn’t matter whether it’s regular season or preseason, you play the Chiefs, they’re all jacked up. So, we’re going to get there. We’re going to get a good shot from them.”
Q: How do you feel Josh Williams fits into the back end of the defense?
SPAGNUOLO: “I’ll tell you what, Josh (Williams) has played really, really well. We tracked production, in training camp, pass breakups and interceptions and forced fumbles; Josh was right up there, with a group of them. So, to his credit, he has produced. He’s getting an opportunity now with NJ (Nazeeh Johnson) kind of dinged up here, and we’ll see how that transpires. But the one thing you know, Josh always gives us the speed and length on the edge; he’s always giving us that.”
Chiefs Kingdom news and info is best served with OnSI; the easiest way to get it is to follow @KCChiefsOnSI, @ZakSGilbert and @Domminchella on X (Twitter). And, join the discussion on the Chiefs’ defense by visiting our Facebook page (here).