Chiefs Begin to Find Their Reinforcements in the Secondary

The Kansas City Chiefs' secondary has been decimated this offseason, with Trent McDuffie, Jaylen Watson, and Bryan Cook all heading elsewhere in 2026.

With those departures, Kansas City's most notable remaining defensive backs were Nohl Williams and Jaden Hicks. The Chiefs signed former Baltimore Ravens safety Alohi Gilman to a three-year, $24.75 million contract, including $15 million fully guaranteed, late Monday night. While that is a solid addition to the defense, the secondary still needs replenishing .

Sep 22, 2024; Seattle, Washington, USA; Miami Dolphins cornerback Kader Kohou (4) celebrates following an interception against the Seattle Seahawks during the first quarter at Lumen Field. Mandatory Credit: Joe Nicholson-Imagn Images | Joe Nicholson-Imagn Images

According to NFL Insider Jordan Schultz, Kansas City signed former Miami Dolphins cornerback Kader Kohou, who missed all of last season with a knee injury. However, Kohou has been relatively productive in 38 career starts, compiling 190 tackles and three interceptions.

This won't be the most sizeable acquisition for the Chiefs, and there are still more additions to come in the draft, but it is a start for a team that is desperate for reinforcements in the pass defense.

What Kohou Provides for Kansas City

Dec 15, 2024; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Texans wide receiver Robert Woods (2) fumbles the ball as Miami Dolphins cornerback Kader Kohou (4) defends during the first quarter at NRG Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images | Troy Taormina-Imagn Images

Versatility could be a prominent feature in the Chiefs' secondary next season, as general manager Brett Veach will be retooling a unit that is undergoing major turnover. The good news for Kansas City is that Veach has been through this process before, as the Chiefs were in a similar spot in 2022. That year's draft class produced the three aforementioned names , who have left Kansas City in recent weeks.

This is a classic signing by the Chiefs, as Kohou can operate in multiple positions, but his ideal fit is as a nickel cornerback, which he predominantly lined up for the Dolphins. The 27-year-old cornerback went undrafted in 2022, and in addition to his tackling ability, Kohou has 28 passes defended, three interceptions, two forced fumbles, and two fumble recoveries in three seasons.

What to Expect from the Chiefs

Nov 10, 2024; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs general manager Brett Veach arrives to the stadium prior to a game against the Denver Broncos at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-Imagn Images | Denny Medley-Imagn Images

As stated, this is obviously not the final reinforcement added to the secondary. Veach and the front office have nine picks in this year's draft, including three fifth-round selections, which has typically been when Kansas City strikes on incredible value on cornerbacks and safeties.

The Chiefs have added two players in the secondary so far in free agency, but with options sparse on the open market, Kansas City could address the rest of the voids along the back end of the defense through the draft. The Chiefs' ability to draft will be monumental in building an affordable defense to support Chris Jones, Nick Bolton, and George Karlaftis.