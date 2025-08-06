The Chiefs' Safety Room Has a New Leader
The Kansas City Chiefs recognized that the 2025 season would feature a revamped roster after their disappointing loss to the Philadelphia Eagles. It must have been especially painful for them to see one of the top safeties in the league, Justin Reid, leave in free agency to join the New Orleans Saints.
When the Chiefs realized that a change was necessary, losing Reid couldn't have been what they intended. In his three seasons with Kansas City, Reid helped the team to the Super Bowl each year and highlighted how the Chiefs' defense was among the best, if not the best, in the National Football League.
However, the Chiefs can't look in the past. Chiefs general manager Brett Veach knew that Reid's leadership would be hard to replace, but when he saw one name floating around in free agency who had veteran leadership experience, he had to get the deal done.
The Chiefs signed veteran safety Mike Edwards to a one-year deal to help the franchise get back to its winning ways. Edwards and Reid were teammates back in 2023 and helped lead the Chiefs to a Super Bowl championship. Now with him back, the Chiefs have a new leader in the safety room.
Edwards Leadership Approach
While Edwards isn't trying to replace the person that Reid was in the Chiefs locker room, he does want to replicate the leadership he embodied. When speaking to the media following Tuesday's training camp practice, Edwards revealed his appreciation for Reid and how he strives to be a leader.
- "J-Reid was that guy. You know, communication and everything, vocal leadership, leading by example. Definitely miss him. But I'm trying to take on that role now, wherever they may be, trying to take on a leadership role. So, you know, I feel like everybody can be a leader in that room. But being an older guy, being a vet, trying to take on that role. So, help out the younger guys as much as possible," Edwards said.
Edwards also touched on how well the younger safeties in the room have performed since training camp began.
- "Oh, really good. I didn't play with Jaden last year. But just coming in the room, seeing him in person, he's going to be a hell of a player. Young guys like the rookies, Glendon Miller, have been stepping up pretty well. Been playing pretty well. So, I'm kind of the older buck in the room now. But I feel like everybody's coming along pretty well. Communication and everything. And we're just coming along. And it's going to be a great safety group right here."
As always, be sure to check us on X (Twitter) @KCChiefsOnSI and @Domminchella to never miss another Chiefs news story again.
Click here to let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE