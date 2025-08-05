Chiefs Have Fewer Concerns Compared to Last Year's Playoff Teams
The Kansas City Chiefs were on the verge of making history against the Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl LIX by becoming the first franchise in National Football League history to win three consecutive Super Bowl championships. History will have to be made further into the future.
Despite the Chiefs falling short against the Eagles, they remain the team to beat in the AFC. No other team in the conference has represented the AFC more often since the start of the decade, solidifying their status as the dominant force that everyone wants to challenge.
Ahead of the new season, several predictions and opinions have been made about the Chiefs' and their regular season record for 2025. While some believe the Chiefs are still at the top of the mountain, others believe that the AFC West division will be won by either the Los Angeles Chargers or the Denver Broncos, ending the Chiefs' nine consecutive AFC West division title reign.
While that narrative still has yet to be written, the Chiefs have one thing they hold over the heads of the other NFL franchises that made the playoffs last season. Even if the Chiefs don't win the division, it's hard not to see them punching their ticket to the playoffs.
According to Pro Football Network's Jacob Infante, the Chiefs are the most likely team to return to the playoffs out of the teams that featured last season. The Chiefs are more favored to return compared to the reigning Super Bowl champion Eagles.
- "The Kansas City Chiefs have played in five of the last six Super Bowls. They’ve appeared in the AFC Championship Game every year since 2018, when Patrick Mahomes took over as their starting quarterback. As long as he stays healthy, they’re practically a postseason lock," Infante wrote.
Just because the Chiefs got embarrassed in the Super Bowl last season does not mean their fall from grace will result in them missing the playoffs this season. So long as quarterback Patrick Mahomes is on the field, he has given fans around the world all the more reason to trust his abilities to get the Chiefs to play deep into a season.
With new additions this offseason and training camp in full swing, the Chiefs are still a team other franchises need to figure out how to defeat.
