Chris Wants Carbs: Jones Sees Fitting Celebration for Chiefs Defense

What Kansas City Chiefs defensive tackle Chris Jones said Sunday.

Zak Gilbert

Oct 19, 2025; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs defensive end Chris Jones (95) sacks Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Geno Smith (7) during the third quarter of the game at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-Imagn Images
KANSAS CITY, Mo. – Kansas City defensive tackle Chris Jones spoke from the podium following Sunday’s 31-0 win over the Raiders.

To view his comments, watch and read below:

On what the shutout means:

“I think it gives us momentum, heading to this week. Big game against the Commanders. A lot of positive in this game, and we could take it moving forward.”

On feeding off the offense and vice versa:

“Yeah, when the offense scores a lot of points, it puts us in position to do what we do best, and that’s rush the passer. And when we have success at rushing the passer, I think as a defense, it helps us out overall.”

On holding the Raiders to 30 total plays, allowing backups to play in fourth quarter:

“I think that's a testament to preparation throughout the week, the way we've been practicing, Coach Reid and the preparation. We've been honing in on preparation so that we executed well as a whole, as a team, and it was able to show this this game.”

On celebrating a Steve Spagnuolo shutout:

“Yeah, I tell him, everybody should have pasta. You know, his wife makes pasta. So, I think, granted, this is his first shutout, his wife should make pasta for everybody.”

On finally starting to get sacks on the stat sheet:

“Well, I've been telling the guys all day, like Christmas gifts have been given out early. You know, Charles (Omenihu) the last week. The week before that, Charles again. George (Karlaftis), the week before that. So, it's finally good to touch the quarterback and get him down.”

On how he feels after playing one of the lowest snap counts of his career:

“I feel really, really good right now. Let me knock on wood. You know, after the game, energy is still high, but I feel really, really good. We got a few guys that's battling injuries; got to get them healthy, but a long week ahead so, you know, focus on that. But I feel, personally, really, really good. I played 23 plays!”

On containing running back Ashton Jeanty:

“Well, the looks we were giving, we were loading the box to force them -- if they're gonna run the ball, we were just gonna load the box. So, kind of forced him to pass the ball, and you know, we were able to capitalize on that.”

