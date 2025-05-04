One Addition Would Do Wonders for the Chiefs' Defense
The Kansas City Chiefs' roster sustained multiple losses this offseason in free agency. While the Chiefs are not expected to miss a beat, their roster undoubtedly needs help on the defensive side of things.
The Chiefs added defensive tackle Omarr Norman-Lott in the second round of the draft and added defensive end Ashton Gillotte in the third round. These additions prove the Chiefs believe their defense, specifically their defensive line, is an issue.
Even after adding to their pass rush in the NFL Draft, Kansas City would still be wise to consider adding to their defense. The Chiefs struggled on both the offensive and defensive lines this past season, making both position groups a focus for the Chiefs this offseason.
LeAnn Lowman of the Pro Football Network believes veteran defender Von Miller could be a potential fit for the Chiefs' defensive line that still needs additional talent. Kansas City has added to its defense this offseason, but Miller would be a significant help.
"The Kansas City Chiefs put up a rough performance after getting handled by the Eagles in the Super Bowl. But despite winning only three, they became the first team to reach five Super Bowls in six seasons. Adding Miller to the defense could give 2022 first-round pick George Karlaftis some veteran support," Lowman said.
"Kansas City focused heavily on its offensive line in free agency and the draft, but it did give the defense some attention. Miller joining the Chiefs would mean a return to the AFC West — and playing for a bitter rival of the Bills. He could also become the second player in NFL history to win a Super Bowl with three different teams."
Miller would fit well on the Chiefs' defense logistically, as Kansas City would instantly improve upon his arrival. The newest additions to the Chiefs' defensive line, Norman-Lott and Gillotte, would benefit from Millier's arrival, as would veteran defensive lineman Chris Jones.
Still, it is up to the Chiefs' front office to make a move, should they feel Miller, or another available player would help their defense. Kansas City should be open to any and all possiblities of improving their roster.
