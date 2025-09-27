More Hall of Fame Support Rolls In for Chiefs’ Dynasty Outlook
The Kansas City Chiefs have to take care of business on Sunday against the Baltimore Ravens if it means it will make them feel more comfortable in the AFC West division title race. However, as the season has progressed so far, it's obvious the Chiefs have been slow out of the gates.
Starting their season 1-2 wasn't what the franchise was hoping for, but it will prove whether or not they still have what it takes to contend for another Super Bowl championship. Losing to two franchises that made the playoffs last season, the Chiefs have a tall task against the Baltimore Ravens.
Luckily for the Chiefs, they will be in front of their home crowd, looking to bring home a victory at home for the first time since defeating the Buffalo Bills in the AFC Championship Game. This game has a lot of eyes on it, including those of Hall of Fame quarterback Steve Young.
The Hall of Famers Take
Seeing how the Chiefs have played so far, it's easy to see why some have given up hope on the Chiefs still being the team to beat in the AFC. But in the eyes of Young, the Chiefs still hold a ton of talent that could get them back to their winning ways; they just have to beat Baltimore.
- "For me, until proven otherwise, the Chiefs feel like they figure it out even when it's not figure-outable and when it shouldn't be, when it's like the odds against that are really high, and yet here we go," Young told Rich Eisen on The Rich Eisen Show.
- "So, look, they can't get three and six. I mean, they just can't. That's just too hard. But, get right, win some games, some tight games here. show them who you are and get into the regular season and and and you know be okay."
Young won three Super Bowl championships in the years he played, so he knows how to evaluate talent when he sees it. Though the Chiefs have been slow out of the gates, they're getting Xavier Worthy back in Week 4 and Rashee Rice back in Week 7. The season is still fresh, but falling too far behind, like Young mentioned, makes it much more difficult to climb out of.
Chiefs Kingdom, the most thorough source for news and info is right here with OnSI; the best way to get it is to follow @KCChiefsOnSI, @ZakSGilbert and @Domminchella on X (Twitter). Plus, tell us how the Chiefs can get this win this week by visiting our Facebook page (here).