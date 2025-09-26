Super Bowl-Winning Coach Breaks Down Chiefs vs. Ravens Implications
Week 4 is a big game for both the Kansas City Chiefs and Baltimore Ravens, as both AFC competitors have gotten a slow start to begin the year. The Chiefs will host the Ravens at Arrowhead Stadium, looking to get a win in front of their home faithful for the first time since defeating the Buffalo Bills in the AFC Championship Game.
The debate has been had since the Ravens lost their Week 3 showdown against the Detroit Lions on which team, between Baltimore and Kansas City, needs the victory more. One franchise will fall to 1-3 and will have a long road ahead if they want to make the playoffs.
While some believe this game is a must-win for the Ravens, and others believe the counterpart, former Hall of Fame head coach Tony Dungy joined Mike Florio on Pro Football Talk to break down his view on who needs this victory more.
- "One of these teams is going to go forward and we're going to say they're back in it. They're a contender. The other team, we're going to have serious doubts about. And you're right, I am not used to seeing a Ravens team under John Harbaugh play like this. You're leading the league in scoring and you have a losing record," Dungy told Florio.
- "The other side of the coin is the Chiefs. Their defense is playing better. We're used to seeing them put points on the board and their offense is struggling. They're not running the ball well, and they can't finish in the red zone. So, one of these units, the Chiefs offense or the Ravens defense, is going to come around and get going and we're going to say, "Oh, they're going to be okay."
The Chiefs' offense hasn't been explosive, and the Ravens' defense hasn't been able to hold the lead late. Both franchises need a win here, but only one will be lucky to see a W in their overall record. Dungey didn't lay out his pick on who he thinks will win, but he did tell it how it is for the Chiefs.
- "You're one and two, you're playing at home. You've lost a home game to a good team in Philadelphia already. You need this one."
