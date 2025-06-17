Chiefs WR Storyline to Watch at Minicamp
The Kansas City Chiefs have been waiting all offseason to get back to football action, and today marks the beginning of mandatory minicamp. This minicamp is exactly what fans think it is, mandatory, meaning all your favorite Chiefs will be (or should be) in attendance with their teammates.
One of the biggest storylines going into the minicamp process and the rest of the offseason is seeing how well the Chiefs' wide receiving room progresses. With returning stars Rashee Rice and Hollywood Brown, as well as high expectations from Xavier Worthy and Jalen Royals, the Chiefs' wide receivers will have their work cut out for them.
As quarterback Patrick Mahomes revealed to the media, head coach Andy Reid is looking for the two-time MVP to trust his wide receivers down the field more. And now with extra speed on the roster, Mahomes shouldn't have an issue launching the ball accurately down the field to make the Chiefs' offense more explosive.
"You talk about Xavier, Rashee, Hollywood, I mean, Thornton, Royals coming in, we got guys that can roll," Mahomes said. "Our job is to test the defenses down the field. Coach Reid has challenged me this offseason to push the ball down the field, let guys have chances to make plays. And then once we get that back to where we want to in our standard that we believe we should have, then we can come back to the underneath stuff."
According to CBS Sports' Tyler Sullivan, one of the more interesting things to keep an eye on is Juju Smith-Schuster, Royals, and Skyy Moore, as the three could be battling for the fourth receiving spot.
"The Chiefs did draft Jalen Royals in the fourth round of the 2025 NFL Draft out of Utah State and have Skyy Moore and JuJu Smith-Schuster on the roster. That trio could duke it out for the No. 4 slot in the receiver room, starting here at minicamp," Sullivan wrote.
Rice has already shown himself to be on the right path of recovery from his torn lateral collateral ligament he suffered last season. If Mahomes and Coach Reid are serious about moving the ball downfield more, fans should keep an eye on the routes Rice takes, as he could easily become Mahomes' primary wide receiving option.
