Patrick Mahomes Reveals OTAs Mindset, Sounds Off on New Teammates
The Kansas City Chiefs are getting closer and closer to the 2025 NFL campaign, which will mark the ninth season for quarterback Patrick Mahomes. Mahomes has been the heart and soul of Kansas City's franchise since donning a Chiefs uniform, and his love for this franchise is still very much displayed.
Mahomes and other veterans showed their excitement about returning to football activities. The Chiefs are in Phase Three of the OTA period. These workouts are still voluntary. But for Mahomes and company, the work starts now to be ready for the season ahead.
Back in 2017, Mahomes heard his name get called by the Chiefs with the 10th overall pick in that year's NFL Draft. Now approaching 30 years old, Mahomes has a boatload of wisdom he looks to pass down to his new teammates, whether they come through the draft or the free agency pool.
"Adding new guys gives you a new juice and a new spirit to go out there and be even better," Mahomes said at his OTAs press conference on Thursday. "A lot of young guys now, so just trying to relate to them as much as I can. But at the same time, I'm still not 30 yet, so I feel like I can for at least right now."
Mahomes has put together a nice career before the age of 30, which includes two MVP awards, three Super Bowl championship rings, and entering the conversation of being one of the greatest quarterbacks of all time.
With all the accolades to his name, Mahomes is a veteran, and the expectations surrounding him being a leader in the locker room are high. While some may think he discusses strictly football with his teammates, both old and young, he has a much simpler approach, which might be parallel to the Chiefs' success.
"I always wanna meet the person first. And so it's about getting to know the person and then seeing what I can do to help them get better and help them push forward."
"I mean, it's hard to OTAs, but going through training camp and going through a long NFL season is hard. And you wanna let the guys know you care about them, so you care about them as a person first, and then you mentor them on the field by pushing them to be better every day."
Some would think that Mahomes doesn't need to show up to OTAs at this stage of his career, but that isn't the type of leader that he is. Mahomes expressed how much he enjoys coming to OTAs and how it benefits his relationships with his teammates down the stretch of a season.
"It's cool getting your OTAs, being in the building, meeting the guys, and kind of building that relationship on the field. And then when you get to kind of training camp in the season, you really get to meet the person even more. That's why we always harp on it, but it is fun going to St. Joe and kind of meeting all the new teammates and new free agents that you have."
Following the Super Bowl loss, Mahomes' focus hasn't wavered on doing what he can to help get the franchise back to the promised land.
As always, be sure to follow us on X (Twitter) @KCChiefsOnSI and @Domminchella to never miss another Chiefs news story again.
Click here to let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.