Chiefs' Patrick Mahomes Reveals What His Drive Is
The Kansas City Chiefs struck gold back in the 2017 NFL Draft by selecting quarterback Patrick Mahomes. Mahomes has blossomed into the face of the National Football League, and for good reason, as he's been a large contributor to the franchise's dynasty run.
However, even the best of the best have the little things in life that drive them. When Mahomes was new to the league, compared to now, Mahomes has only matured along with his talent. While the Super Bowl championships and all are nice, Mahomes' driving force comes off the football field.
Mahomes and his wife, Brittany, have been married since 2022, the same season the Chiefs won the Super Bowl and Mahomes brought in the league MVP award. They've created a beautiful family with each other, as the two have become one of the more well-known couples in sports.
Recently interviewed by People Magazine, Mahomes revealed that it's his wife's confidence that inspires him to be better, both as a man and as a teammate.
"I admire my wife Brittany’s confidence," Mahomes said. "Whether it’s in business, or supporting our family, she always leads with strength and purpose. That kind of confidence is powerful; it pushes me to be better every day."
The confidence that Brittany provides the Chiefs quarterback is easy to tell when he's on the field. Arguably the best quarterback in the NFL going into the 2025 campaign, confidence has been everything to Mahomes.
"Confidence isn’t something that you just wake up with one day, it’s about staying committed to your goals, trusting yourself and the people around you and putting your best foot forward with every opportunity you get."
Confidence has been instilled in Mahomes over the years, as many accolades to his name easily help that feeling. Going into the 2025 campaign, Mahomes is looking to keep that confidence going, as the Chiefs have the chance to punch their ticket to their fourth-straight Super Bowl.
Regardless of how fans feel about Mahomes, he takes it upon himself to do right by the youth that do look up to him, hoping they can find their confidence in themselves.
"It’s always great to connect with the next generation and help inspire them to keep pushing forward. I think it’s important to pass that message on to young athletes who are working hard to find their own confidence and voice."
