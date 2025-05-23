In the Olympics, Analyst Prefers This Quarterback Over Chiefs' Mahomes
While the 2028 Summer Olympics are three years away, the National Football League world has buzzed about the potential stars who could represent Team USA in flag football when the day does eventually come. Given the success of the Kansas City Chiefs in recent years, several of their players would be great candidates for a roster spot.
One Chiefs player whose name has already gone around to represent the team is quarterback Patrick Mahomes. Mahomes has proven to be the best quarterback in the NFL currently, as he has willed the Chiefs to three consecutive Super Bowl appearances, while winning two of the last three.
Mahomes is about to go into his age 30 season in the NFL, as he and the Chiefs' main focus this season is to claim the AFC West division for the tenth consecutive season. However, given all the accolades that Mahomes already has, a chance to play for Olympic gold is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity.
There are a ton of suitable options who could represent in the Olympics, and according to analyst Rich Eisen, in the game of flag football, he wouldn't take Mahomes if he were deciding which quarterback should play for the team. Instead, Eisen chose another MVP-winning quarterback.
"I keep hearing the face of the league, he's a perfect player for this in Patrick Mahomes, nuh-uh, not for flag football," Eisen said on The Rich Eisen Show. "Hey, I love Mahomes, man. I love the whole Mahomes magic, but sometimes you've got to get out of the pocket. You've got to make sure that flag's not getting pulled. Lamar Jackson is the perfect choice to be the quarterback for Team USA."
Jackson's rushing skills and evasiveness make sense for him to be an option for Team USA. However, Mahomes himself has shown the skills to move out of the pocket to make plays, and if a flag is attached to his hip, he would know how to make that work in his favor as well.
Jackson ranked 20th in the NFL last season in rushing yards, besting the likes of several premier running backs, with 905 rushing yards. Mahomes secured 307 rushing yards last season, ranking him 66th overall.
Mahomes has expressed interest in participating.
“I definitely want to, but I’ve seen some of those guys play the flag football and they’re a little faster than I am,” Mahomes said in an interview with Olympics.com. “I know there’s not, like, linemen blocking for you. I’ll be 31, 32 years old, so if I can still move around then, I’m going to try to get out there and throw the football around maybe in LA. Just don’t tell Coach Reid or Veach or anybody."
