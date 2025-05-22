3 Biggest Reasons the Chiefs' AFC West Reign Won't End
The AFC West division going into the 2025 campaign looks to be one of the most stacked divisions in the National Football League this season. The Kansas City Chiefs will be looking to claim their tenth consecutive division crown, but the Los Angeles Chargers, Denver Broncos, and Las Vegas Raiders will make it difficult.
The Chiefs took the division last season with a 15-2 record, and willed themselves to the Super Bowl. After being embarrassed by the Philadelphia Eagles, the Chiefs organization is looking to punch their ticket back to the promised land to become the second ever team to reach four consecutive Super Bowls.
However, debate has spiraled around the NFL world on who will take the division. With tons of fans and analysts claiming that the dynasty window for the Chiefs is beginning to close, several see the Chargers taking the division. However, let's not forget how the Chiefs have become the nine-time consecutive division champions.
The biggest reasons the Chiefs won't just succumb to the pressure this season come in the form of three men: head coach Andy Reid, defensive coordinator Steve Spagnuolo, and quarterback Patrick Mahomes.
In an NFL.com breakdown of which 2024 division winners are in the most jeopardy of losing their place at the top of the division, the Chiefs rank seventh. Regardless of the others fighting for the first-place spot, Judy Battista reveals how important Reid, Spagnuolo, and Mahomes are to the scenario.
"I can’t pick against a team that features Andy Reid, Steve Spagnuolo, and Patrick Mahomes, though," Battista wrote. "Maybe the Chiefs will wind up with a few more losses than they had last season (two) because the division games should be much tougher. But four games is still a wide margin, and as long as Mahomes is upright, the Chiefs will cast a long shadow."
Coach Reid is closing in on 150 wins as the head coach of the Chiefs, Coach Spagnuolo is arguably the best defensive coordinator in the NFL, and Mahomes has continued to prove to be the best quarterback the game has seen since Tom Brady. A combination of the three, mixed in with quality games and staying healthy, the Chiefs will once again be fighting for first place.
You can always follow us on X (Twitter) @KCChiefsOnSI and @Domminchella to never miss another breaking news story again.
Click here to let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page, WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE