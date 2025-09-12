Arrowhead Report

Why Week 2 Will Prove Chiefs' Super Bowl Aspirations

The Kansas City Chiefs' Week 2 opponent is the Philadelphia Eagles, whom they lost to in the Super Bowl last season. But are they looking at it as a Super Bowl rematch, or is that game already behind them?

Aug 22, 2025; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) talks with head coach Andy Reid after a play against the Chicago Bears during the first half of the game at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-Imagn Images
The Kansas City Chiefs will be squaring off against the Philadelphia Eagles in their Week 2 matchup. The Chiefs are looking to bounce back after their loss last week.

For the Chiefs, it can be a must win because they do not want to fall down 0-2 early this season. That can have the Chiefs in a hole, and it will be hard for them to get out of. This is an early test for a team that had many questions about their offense coming into the season and has yet to answer them.

For head coach Andy Reid and quarterback Patrick Mahomes, this is a game where these two show why they are the best at their respective duties. The Chiefs are going to lean on them more this week against the Eagles. The Eagles present a challenge for the Chiefs, but it is one that Reid and Mahomes will gladly accept. If the Chiefs do not win in Week 2, it will be the first time in the Patrick Mahomes ERA in Kansas City that the Chiefs would start 0-2.

[US, Mexico & Canada customers only] Sep 5, 2025; Sao Paulo, BRAZIL; Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) before a NFL game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Corinthians Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jean Carniel/Reuters via Imagn Images / Jean Carniel/Reuters via Imagn Images

Chiefs Must-Win in Week 2

"I think the way the Chiefs lost, and that was the best game I have seen Justin Herbert play by the way. The fact that they lost that game to me puts last year's Super Bowl in its rear view mirror," said Mad Dog Russo on First Take. "They need to win the game. Denver won, Chargers won, and Raiders won. They have a tough schedule. The Chiefs were a little flat. They do not have a lot of weapons."

"To me, this game is more about the Chiefs. Just getting back on the winning track. I understand that they got killed in the Super Bowl, that was their prideful team, I get that ... I think the Chiefs need to really win the game more than going out there and getting a little revenge on the Eagles. I think it is more about this season than last year.

Aug 22, 2025; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid on field against the Chicago Bears during the first half of the game at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-Imagn Images / Denny Medley-Imagn Images

The Chiefs will have their hands full trying to stop this Eagles offense. The Chiefs offense is going to have to win this game. That is the one area on the Eagles team that the Chiefs can take advantage of.

