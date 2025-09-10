Where Chiefs Landed in Week 2 On SI Power Rankings
The Kansas City Chiefs need to avoid the 0-2 hole this Sunday. The Chiefs want to bounce back in a major. It is not going to be easy, but this team knows the importance of getting a win on Sunday and building off that.
The Chiefs will have a Super Bowl rematch in store for them in Week 2. Now, there are some people around the NFL saying that this is a must-win for the Chiefs. The Eagles will present a lot of problems for the Chiefs in this one, but one thing that the Chiefs have on their side is going to be the Arrowhead home crowd.
The Chiefs are going to be motivated to win this game because they know what the Eagles did to them that ended their season. It is going to be a good one. And with a lot of people questioning if Mahomes is still the best quarterback in the NFL after one week, this is a game he can win. But for the Chiefs to pull this game out, it's going to take more than just magic to get it done. They are going to need a full team effort on Sunday.
It is all going to start from the offensive line. The Eagles are going to come out and test them early. They want to find out if the Chiefs have fixed their problems up front with the line. If they cannot protect Mahomes, this game will be similar to the Chiefs Super Bowl loss. But before we get to Week 2, we take a look at the latest On SI NFL rankings.
Chiefs Rankings
On SI ranked the Chiefs at No. 7 heading into Week 2.
"Much of the game plan left with WR Xavier Worthy, injured in a friendly-fire collision with Travis Kelce on the season’s third snap," said our Zak Gilbert. "Kansas City finally woke up on offense in the second half but Justin Herbert surgically dismantled the Chiefs’ defense for 60 minutes. With a dearth of playmakers, Kansas City hosts the world champion Eagles on Sunday."
The Chiefs are going to have their hands full in Week 2. But if there is one team that can get it done against the Eagles, it is the Chiefs. Do not count out these Chiefs just yet.
OnSI is your No. 1 source for Chiefs Kingdom information; the easiest way to get it is to follow @KCChiefsOnSI, @ZakSGilbert and @Domminchella on X (Twitter). And, join the discussion on the Chiefs by visiting our Facebook page (here).