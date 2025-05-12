Chiefs Super Bowl Rematch #1 Must-Watch Game in 2025
The Kansas City Chiefs want the 2025 National Football League season to start faster than any other team in the league. The Chiefs still have that bad taste in their mouth after losing Super Bowl LIX to end their season last year. The Chiefs will have an extra chip on their shoulder heading into next season, and it will stay there all of 2025. The Chiefs are looking to bounce back and make another run at the Super Bowl.
Well, the Chiefs do know who they will play next season; they are just waiting to find out when they play them. This week, the Chiefs will find out who they play each week in 2025. The NFL is set to release the entire schedule for next season. The Chiefs will have another difficult schedule, but they will be ready to go out there and be contenders like they have been over the last few years.
It will not be different this upcoming season. One likely thing is that the Chiefs will open the season on a Friday in Brazil against their divisional rival. That will be confirmed in a few days.
The Chiefs have a lot of good games set in 2025, but there is only one that will be the most-watched game all of next season. And that is the Super Bowl rematch against the Philadelphia Eagles.
"The Eagles and Chiefs have met twice in the Super Bowl over the past three seasons, the NFL's current iteration of historic Super Bowl rivalries. Kansas City beat Philadelphia on a field goal in the final seconds of Super Bowl LVII while the Eagles blew out the Chiefs in Super Bowl LIX last year," said Jeff Kerr of CBS Sports.
"The Eagles and Chiefs have squared off in epic battles before, as the rivalry intensifies with a revenge game in Arrowhead Stadium. Jalen Hurts and Patrick Mahomes are a matchup within itself, as the Eagles and Chiefs have a history between their front office and head coaches. This is the can't-miss regular season showdown in 2025."
The Chiefs and Eagles games always deliver. Next season it will probably be the same. The Chiefs will have a big chip on their shoulder. It is going to be a great game to watch next season.
Be sure to follow us on X (Twitter) @KCChiefsOnSI and @Domminchella to never miss another breaking news story again
Click here to let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.