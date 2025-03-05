BREAKING: Kelce Addresses Primary Reason That Brought Him Back for Year 13
He didn’t consult his older brother, or superstar girlfriend Taylor Swift. He didn’t write out a list of pros and cons – including the fact that his earning potential off the field is probably more than what the Chiefs will pay him.
Travis Kelce made the decision to return for his 13th NFL season with his heart, not his head.
“I think the biggest thing is that I ****ing love playing the game of football. I love playing, I still feel like I could play it at a high level, and possibly at a higher level than I did last year,” Kelce told his brother on Wednesday morning’s edition of the New Heights podcast.
“I don't think it was my best outing, you know? I think I let my guys down in a lot more moments than I helped them, especially if you look at my track record and how I've been in years past. … I want to give it a good run. I got a bad taste in my mouth on how I ended the year and, and how well I was playing how accountable I was for the people around me.”
One of those people, Patrick Mahomes, had to account for Kelce’s fewest receiving yards (823) and touchdown receptions (3) since the tight end’s rookie year, 2013, when he played just one game. The Chiefs still went 15-2 and advanced to their fifth Super Bowl in six years. Now, Kelce is determined to end his Hall of Fame career with another ring.
“I love so many people in Kansas City, both in that facility, in the community,” Kelce said. “It's home for me now. And I don't want to leave that life yet. I put in a lot of hard work and focus into being the best that I can for K.C.
“Last year, it didn't end well for us. And I feel like there's a responsibility in me to play out the contract that I initially signed, to give Kansas City and the Chiefs organization everything that I got. And that's what I'm going to do, man.”
The contract he initially signed has one year remaining with a $4.5 million base salary and a $12.5 million roster bonus due at the end of next week. And while some speculated after the Super Bowl that the Chiefs would terminate Kelce in a salary-cap move, general manager Brett Veach made clear at last week’s scouting combine that Kansas City is moving forward with its starting tight end.
However, whether he continues to start and whether he plays under his current contract still remain to be answered. Kelce has welcomed contract restructuring to help the Chiefs’ salary cap in the recent past. The Chiefs, who would’ve saved $17.25 million by releasing Kelce in a cap move, have yet to ask him to reduce that contract.
They may not, and that might be perfectly fine. For now, head coach Andy Reid – a former Packers tight ends coach – knows what he has at the position.
“Coach Reid has been one of the biggest influences on my life, not just in the game of football,” Kelce said. “And I don't want to stop going to work with him. I don't want to stop learning from him. I don't want to stop being the reason why he has success or being a part of the reason he has success … I want that guy to have the most success in the world because of who he's been to my life.”
