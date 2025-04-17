Should Chiefs Reunite with Veteran CB If Available?
With the 2025 NFL season still far in the distance, the Kansas City Chiefs will be able to take a breather once the 2025 NFL Draft has concluded. However, just because the draft will eventually come and go, doesn't mean they'll be satisfied with the outlook of their roster before the start of the season.
That being said, former Chiefs cornerback L'Jarius Sneed could be a guy that the franchise looks to bring back, should he become available from the Tennessee Titans. After getting traded out of Kansas City, Sneed could be in a situation where the Titans only want to keep him around for one season.
After signing a four year deal worth $76,400,000 million, Sneed didn't live up to those expectations. Last season for the Titans, he was only active in five games where he collected 23 total tackles and had 2.5 stuffs. During his tenure with the Chiefs, those numbers look like a major step in the wrong direction.
However, Sneed did deal with injuries last season that kept him off of the field. Regardless, the production wasn't there when he was on the field. During his Chiefs career, Sneed collected 303 total tackles, which is much more deserving of the contract he was given.
Sneed is also dealing with off-field issues that could give the Titans their final reason to cut ties with the former Chiefs cornerback. So much so that Sports Illustrated's Albert Breer believes Sneed could be on his way back to Kansas City, especially if the Titans wanted to pull the plug on the experiment.
"How the Tennessee Titans handle L’Jarius Sneed, as he faces charges of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon over a December shooting at a Texas car dealership, will be interesting, since new GM Mike Borgonzi was actually part of trading him away from the Kansas City Chiefs a year ago," Breer wrote. "Kansas City, for the record, really liked him, but was nervous about his balky knee. I bet they’d bring him back if the Titans end up cutting him."
If the Chiefs front office does indeed like him enough, perhaps they're willing to give it another go if the Titans decide to release Sneed from his contractual obligations.
As always, be sure to follow us on X (Twitter) @KCChiefsOnSI and @Domminchella to never miss another news story again.
Click here to let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.