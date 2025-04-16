Will Chiefs' McDuffie Crack Top 10 in This Category?
A ton of eyes are going to be on Kansas City Chiefs' young cornerback Trent McDuffie going into the new season. Not only does McDuffie have an expiring contract, given that no fifth-year option or extension has been issued yet, the young cornerback might need to shine more before reaching that point.
A stellar defender, the former first round pick in the 2022 NFL Draft has only improved since donning a Chiefs uniform for the first time. In fact, last season McDuffie was one of the best cornerbacks in the National Football League when looking at PFF.com's analysis.
According to PFF's grading scale, McDuffie was the third-best cornerback last season compared to the other 222 qualified players at the position. Earning himself an overall grade of 83.1, there is only more growth to be done for McDuffie in a Chiefs uniform.
One of the more rather impressive statistics that have increased over the past few seasons are the amount of passes being defended. Last season, the cornerback set a new career high in that statistic, defended 13 passes last season during the regular season.
While that seems like a ton, and it isn't a feat to laugh at, some defenders totaled more passes defended last season. McDuffie ranked 13th last season in that statistic, just missing out on the Top 10 ranking by one more block.
Going into the new season, should McDuffie not get extended or receive his fifth-year option, that could be an area that the former first rounder sees as a goal going into 2025. He has been a strong contributor on defense for the franchise, and cracking the Top 10 in passes defended could elevate him into the conversation of being one of the best cornerbacks in the NFL.
Last season, the most passes defended went to the Cleveland Browns' Denzel Ward, as he defended off 19 passes. Just an additional five is all McDuffie would need to reach that feat, something he seems very capable of.
During his time with the Washington Huskies, he was only able to defend eight passes in three seasons with the football program. Given that he's averaged nine passes defended since debuting, he has only been on the increase in his production.
