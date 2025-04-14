Will Chiefs Young CB Break Brett Veach's Extension Cycle?
The Kansas City Chiefs have some decisions to make before the end of the month of April. With the 2025 NFL Draft getting closer, the front office has undoubtably been focused on their draft board, but another lingering task is just around the corner.
The franchise has until May 1st to issue a fifth-year option to both defensive end George Karlaftis and cornerback Trent McDuffie for the 2026 NFL season. The two are very deserving to both be issued that contract, but with budgetary constraints hanging over their head, they'll have to be smart.
That being said, the Chiefs' young cornerback might have some fear sitting in the back of his mind. Since general manager Brett Veach has taken over the front office, not a single homegrown cornerback has been given a contract extension, but that's something that could easily end this time around.
McDuffie has been a vital piece of the Chiefs' defense since getting drafted in the first round of the 2022 NFL Draft. Now a two-time Super Bowl champion, McDuffie has been stellar during both the regular season and the playoffs.
In 43 regular season games thus far with the crew, the cornerback has collected 183 total tackles, 133 solo tackles, has defended 27 passes, and has even collected 4.5 quarterback sacks. He was also able to shine last season in the interception category, recording his first two thus far into his pro career.
If McDuffie were to be granted that fifth-year option, he would be making $13,632,000 million for the 2026 season with Kansas City. But that being said, McDuffie could be too good of a cornerback to just have him slip through the fingers of the franchise.
Last season, according to PFF.com, the young cornerback earned an 83.1 overall grade, ranking him the third best cornerback by their metrics out of 222 qualified corners. He was stellar in the pass rush game, seeing his grade surpass 90, making him elite in that category.
A vital piece of their recent success, Veach should end the cycle of not extending his homegrown cornerbacks with McDuffie. Seems like the smartest investment to make at this point in his career, even if it'f for a short period of time.
