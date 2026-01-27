Chiefs’ Owner Updates Mahomes Rehab, Weighs In on Kelce Return

KANSAS CITY, Mo. – For five of the past six years at this point in the calendar, Clark Hunt was preparing to take his seat at the front of the Chiefs’ Super Bowl-bound charter.

But that plane is in the hangar this week. Kansas City missed the playoffs for the first time in 11 years. The Chiefs also missed their quarterback over the final three weeks, after Patrick Mahomes underwent season-ending knee surgery.

Dec 14, 2025; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) runs the ball during the second half against the Los Angeles Chargers at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images | Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images

Wouldn't put it past him

Now, there’s a new date on that Chiefs’ calendar: The Sept. 13 season-opening game.

“I was with Patrick a couple of days ago in our training room,” Hunt said on Tuesday morning’s edition of Good Morning Football, “watching him go through the work that he's doing to get back on the field with the rehab. And nobody works harder than Patrick.

“He certainly has a goal of being back for the beginning of the season. I wouldn't put it past him. He's somebody in the past who's healed very quickly. And again, his work ethic I think gives him a huge advantage in getting back and being ready to play in 2026.”

Dec 14, 2025; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) celebrates with tight end Travis Kelce (87) after rushing for a touchdown against the Los Angeles Chargers during the first quarter at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images | Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images

Kelce given time he needs

While Mahomes is working hard to be ready to play, Travis Kelce is contemplating whether he’ll return for his 14th NFL season.

Perhaps encouraging the tight end to return, the Chiefs last week finalized a contract to bring back Eric Bieniemy as offensive coordinator. Kelce enjoyed some of his best seasons during Bieniemy’s first stint as Kansas City’s offensive coordinator.

Jan 26, 2025; Kansas City, MO, USA; Recording artist Taylor Swift and Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce (87) react after the AFC Championship game against the Buffalo Bills at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

With plans to marry Taylor Swift on June 13, Kelce might be off the free-agent dating market, but he’s scheduled to join the NFL free-agent market on March 11. So, even if Kelce wants to return, the Chiefs still need to re-sign him. Hunt didn’t sound too worried on Tuesday.

“As an organization,” Hunt said, “we certainly hope that he’ll come back. He had another great year, maybe not on par with where he was four or five years ago, but still had over 800 yards, was really one of the leaders on the offensive side of the ball for us.

“So, there's no doubt in my mind that he can still play. We're trying to be respectful and let him have the time that he needs to make a decision. He has sort of a busy offseason coming up with his engagement and marriage. So, we want to be respectful, giving the time he needs to make the decision, but we certainly hope that he'll be back.”

Don’t wait until April to choose your first-round pick, Chiefs Kingdom. You’ve got it right here, your best source for in-depth news on your beloved Chiefs. Plus, be sure to register for a FREE newsletter with the latest information sent each morning … SIGN UP HERE NOW.