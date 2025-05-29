Chiefs Land In Top 5 in Recent Rankings
While the Kansas City Chiefs still made it back to the Super Bowl for the third consecutive year, the analytics proved a down year for quarterback Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs' offense as a whole.
It was the first time Mahomes threw for less than 4,000 yards in a full season starting for the team. With star wide receiver Rashee Rice getting injured early, along with constant struggles at the left tackle position, Kansas City didn't quite look the same as it did in the previous two years.
That being said, the Chiefs' "down-year" still reached heights that most franchises won't even reach at their best.
NFL analyst Eric Edholm ranked the Chiefs as the 4th-most complete team in the NFL. Here's what he had to say about their production:
They continue to tinker with their wide receivers and offensive line. There will be new faces on defense, too. But the core of the 2025 Chiefs resembles the team that has forged its way into playing in five of the past six Super Bowls. They might be coming off a lopsided loss in Super Bowl LIX, but I don’t expect them to undergo a precipitous decline.- Edholm wrote.
Kansas City’s defense had carried a bigger chunk of the load in recent years, but the Super Bowl LIX blowout proved the unit required reinforcements. Four draft picks, including three on Day 2, should help with depth. DT Chris Jones and CB Trent McDuffie are elite defenders, and the Chiefs also have solid to strong playmakers throughout the defense. New CBs Kristian Fulton and Nohl Williams should help.
Patrick Mahomes’ production has slipped a bit from his absolute peak a few years back, but he remains one of the most dangerous QBs in the game entering his age-30 season. Back along his side is Travis Kelce, a better running back situation than the team had last season and plenty of talent at receiver. Rashee Rice, Xavier Worthy, Marquise Brown and rookie Jalen Royals all can be weapons. The offensive line has undergone big changes, but it could be better in 2025.
Some shakiness in the trenches keeps us from giving them an A across the board on the report card, but Mahomes and a handful of other elite players, combined with solid middle-of-the-roster talent, makes this crew a top-10 lock in my book. Drop them after the Super Bowl blowout at your own risk; there’s enough left in the tank for another run.
