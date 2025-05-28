4X Pro-Bowl WR Sounds Off on Patrick Mahomes, 2028 Olympics
The world of the National Football League knows (or should know) how special Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes is to the game. His arrival back in 2017, then turning into the Chiefs' full-time quarterback back in 2018, has changed the way the world views the Chiefs franchise during their dynasty run.
While they were unsuccessful in bringing in their third straight Super Bowl championship, it is hard to believe that the Chiefs won't be back in the playoffs this season, knowing they have Mahomes under center.
And in recent news of the potential of NFL players being eligible to compete and play flag football in the 2028 Summer Olympics, many believe that Mahomes might be the go-to quarterback when that time comes.
Current wide receiver for the Minnesota Vikings, Justin Jefferson, has been very vocal about wanting to potentially represent Team USA in the Olympic Games. He even offered the thought of how it is taught to bet against Mahomes becoming the quarterback to lead Team USA.
"It will be tough to say it's going to be all NFL players, and on top of that, there are only going to be so many positions," Jefferson told Tom Pelissero in a recent interview. "I mean, it's going to be difficult to beat out Patrick Mahomes for the starting quarterback spot.. That one's going to be tough for sure."
While it would be awesome to see the face of the NFL take his game to the Olympics, there is still time from now and between then for things to unfold. However, current Team USA quarterback Darrell Doucette III believes that he is the better option over Mahomes for the quarterback role.
"I’m not hiding from the competition, none of my teammates nor anybody else in the flag football world are hiding from the competition," Doucette said, defending his team's right to participate in the games. "But at the end of the day, I feel like I’m better than Patrick Mahomes because of my IQ of the game. I know he’s right now the best in the league, I know he’s more accurate, I know he has all these intangibles, but when it comes to flag football, I feel like I know more than him."
