3 Toughest Games on the Chiefs' Schedule
As a perennial Super Bowl contender, the Kansas City Chiefs are in constant spotlight throughout the season. They offer the premier quarterback in Patrick Mahomes, a Hall of Fame head coach in Andy Reid, and a group of young players and veterans that are amongst the best at their position.
The Chiefs revealed their 2025 schedule Wednesday evening with seven primetime games and just four early afternoon windows that will be played this season. Long story short, the NFL believes they could get back to their fourth consecutive Super Bowl and have another entertaining year in the process.
However, Kansas City will have to deal with some of its toughest opponents in the first half of the season, which will create challenges early and often. With that in mind, here are the Chiefs' toughest games this fall.
Week 2 vs. Philadelphia Eagles (late afternoon FOX)
The Chiefs will host the Super Bowl LIX rematch in a matchup that could set the tone for both squads early in the season. The Eagles will remain a terrific team with the way they have drafted and developed their players and should be among the favorites again to hoist the Lombardi Trophy, once more.
This Kansas City team is better than it was in February in its embarrassing loss on the big stage. However, this will be a tough early test for Mahomes and company as they look to get off to a hot start and keep the momentum going.
Week 5 at Jacksonville Jaguars (Monday Night Football)
You could say this is a tough matchup for Jacksonville on their home turf, but the Chiefs will be walking into Duval County in what is likely to be a hostile environment for a franchise that seems revitalized under a new regime, just a few months in.
Kansas City would be coming off a handful of primetime games to start the year and now would travel to a Jaguars home turf against a possible hot team under head coach Liam Coen. Don't be surprised if this is a home win, underscoring the difficulty of this matchup.
Week 9 at Buffalo Bills (late afternoon CBS)
Bills fans will tell you the only matchup between these two teams they care about is in the postseason. Regardless, this will be a tough matchup no matter what. The Chiefs and Bills have always put on a show in either city, giving fans instant classics almost annually.
Kansas City will complete a stretch of six of nine games against opponents that were in the postseason last year, and will need to finish this half of the season on a high note. A trip to the northeast in Buffalo will present one of their biggest challenges of the regular season against Josh Allen and Sean McDermott.
