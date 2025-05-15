What's the Easiest Stretch of the Schedule for the Chiefs?
The Kansas City Chiefs are getting closer to the new campaign, as the official 2025 NFL schedule was released on Wednesday night. The Chiefs are set to face the best the NFL has to offer while also going up against teams that are in a rebuilding phase.
After the way that the Chiefs ended their season, losing in the Super Bowl to the Philadelphia Eagles, they are going to want to make an impact when they can this year. The best teams win the games they are supposed to, and are competitive in the games that could go either way.
That being said, there is a definite portion of the schedule where the Chiefs will be able to breathe a little easier, while still earning their victories. Starting the season in Brazil and then coming back to the United States for a Super Bowl rematch doesn't sound enticing, but the latter half of the schedule does.
Once the Chiefs get through the first nine grueling weeks of competition and head into their bye week, the schedule starts to calm down. Starting in Week 12, the Chiefs take on the Indianapolis Colts, a franchise that finished underneath .500 last season.
The following weeks, the Chiefs take on the Dallas Cowboys, the Houston Texans, the Los Angeles Chargers, and the Tennessee Titans before facing off against two divisional opponents to end the year. Between Week 12 and Week 16, the schedule doesn't get any lighter than that.
Even finishing off the season could be tossed in that category, but given that both the Denver Broncos and the Las Vegas Raiders will have seen the Chiefs earlier in the season, they will have a better grasp of what's to come. Plus, the Chiefs have thrived against the franchises listed in those four weeks.
Just because that portion of the schedule is easier, so to speak, doesn't mean that the Chiefs should let their foot off the gas against those franchises. Those are teams that could use a huge win against a top franchise such as Kansas City, and if they aren't careful enough, they could be victors at the end of the day.
While it will be hard for the Chiefs to hold a 15-2 record such as last season, this stretch allows them the chance to flirt with it.
