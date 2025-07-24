Steve Spagnuolo's Not Surprised the Chiefs Extended George Karlaftis
The Kansas City Chiefs front office added one more long-term deal to their checkbooks for the foreseeable future before training camp began. Extending defensive end George Karlaftis to a four-year contract worth $93 million makes Karlaftis a key piece of the future for the Chiefs.
Throughout his career donning a Chiefs uniform, Karlaftis has collected 24.5 quarterback sacks and has played a pivotal role in the current dynasty run for the franchise. Not only has Karlaftis been a force on the field, but he's been a great guy to have in the locker room, which is something the franchise always looks for in a player.
Following the second practice of training camp for the Chiefs, defensive coordinator Steve Spagnuolo spoke to the media and was asked about his thoughts on Karlaftis' extension. Coach Spagnuolo has built a strong relationship with his defensive end and wasn't shocked at all with him landing a big payday.
"The first thing that sticks out with George is his character. I mean, the one thing that Brett and Andy do a great job of we bring in a lot of good character guys," Coach Spagnuolo said. "That's huge, in my opinion, in today's pro sports, because usually when you're a high-character guy, you're unselfish. George has got all of that."
"Then his ability and his intelligence. I mean, I can remember when Joe and I did the Zoom call with George because I think he was the COVID draft. And you guys would remember better than me. But and I just remember that that came out in a Zoom interview, all of that, how much he loved football, high character guy. And Brett does a great, great job keeping those guys here."
The Chiefs also extended the likes of linebacker Nick Bolton and offensive guard Trey Smith this offseason, both of whom fit the mold in being high-character guys. Adding Karlaftis to the mix for the future alongside Bolton and Smith should help the Chiefs maintain their dynasty run that they've been on.
Regardless of Karlaftis having a more secure contract, that won't stop him from competing to the highest of his ability throughout training camp for the Chiefs. His leadership will now be called upon for the entire defense, not just the youngsters.
