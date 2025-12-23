Evaluating Chiefs Backup QB Options for 2026

With the quarterback position on lock with Patrick Mahomes, is it worth it for the Kansas City Chiefs to be interested in their two backup quarterbacks for 2026?

In this episode of the Kansas City Chiefs Insider Podcast, we break down the decision the Chiefs' front office has to make when it comes to the backup quarterback position.

To Watch Today's Episode, Click Below

The Chiefs arguably have one of the best quarterbacks in the National Football League in Patrick Mahomes, but when Mahomes goes down to injury, the franchise has to pivot elsewhere. What was thought to be Gardner Minshew for the final three games has turned into Chris Oladokun.

Minshew is set to become a free agent at season's end, and Oladokun looks to prove himself, but in a case where Mahomes isn't ready to go in 2026, the Chiefs have to look for an experienced quarterback to get things underway.

Minshew is the best option for the Chiefs as a backup quarterback for 2026. Following this injury and the lack of experience of Oladokun, Minshew should be a cheap, credible option that the Chiefs look to make the QB2.

The former sixth-round draft pick has learned behind Mahomes since arriving in Kansas City, as he's dived into the preparation process learned from the two-time MVP.

Dec 21, 2025; Nashville, Tennessee, USA; Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Gardner Minshew (17) throws during the first half against the Tennessee Titans at Nissan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Steve Roberts-Imagn Images | Steve Roberts-Imagn Images

“He’s (Patrick Mahomes) in here all the time. He watches all the film. He knows all the clips. He studies our stuff, (and) he knows what we’re doing to a T. He knows what each of his guys are doing to a T, to where if anything’s off, he can get that guy right just like that and keep us rolling. He does so much to right the ship and avert disaster or negative play. It’s been fun to see, not only his preparation (but) how he plays, the whole thing.”

However, head coach Andy Reid has been pleased with the production of Oladokun, as revealed in the postgame press conference following the embarrassing loss to the Tennessee Titans in Week 16.

Dec 21, 2025; Nashville, Tennessee, USA; Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid before a game against the Tennessee Titans at Nissan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Steve Roberts-Imagn Images | Steve Roberts-Imagn Images

“Yeah, I thought he did okay,” said a pleasantly surprised Andy Reid . “He was able to get us moving a little bit. And I probably could’ve given him better stuff to work with, particularly given him some more reps during the week. He didn't have any reps leading in. But I thought for what he was asked to do, I thought he did nice job.”

Chiefs Kingdom, keep that browser right here for the Internet’s No. 1 coverage, and while you’re at, register for an absolutely FREE newsletter. Get the latest news and in-depth info daily, and SIGN UP HERE NOW.