Transaction tracker: Updated Chiefs roster moves, Aug. 25
KANSAS CITY, Mo. – As if their jobs weren’t hard enough already, Andy Reid said last week that general manager Brett Veach, scouts and assistant coaches enter this week of the NFL calendar by giving players five words of advice.
“Just make our job hard,” Reid shared after practice last week. “Make it hard for Veach and his crew and the coaches, to get rid of them.
“It’s a tough day,” he added. “That’s not part of the job you like. But inevitably you got to almost cut half a team. So, that’s not an easy thing.”
Sunday, Aug. 24
DT Derrick Nnadi: Sorely lacking run-stopping depth behind Mike Pennel, the Chiefs reacquired a familiar face from the New York Jets.
Thursday, Aug. 21
WR Skyy Moore: Kansas City’s second-round selection in the 2022 draft, Moore was a longshot to make the Chiefs’ final roster so they traded him to San Francisco. As part of the trade, the teams swapped their sixth- and seventh-round choices in the 2027 draft.
Reported Chiefs transactions as of Aug. 25, 8 a.m. CT
Traded:
- DT Derrick Nnadi from New York Jets with conditional seventh-round selection in 2027 draft; Jets receive Chiefs’ conditional sixth-round selection in 2027 draft, Aug. 24.
- WR Skyy Moore to San Francisco with seventh-round selection in 2027 draft; Chiefs receive 49ers’ sixth-round selection in 2027 draft, Aug. 21.
Waived:
- (None reported as of Monday morning).
Important dates
Tuesday, Aug. 26: Prior to 3 p.m. CT, clubs must reduce rosters to a maximum of 53 players on the Active/Inactive List.
Tuesday, Aug. 26: Simultaneously with the roster reduction to 53 players, clubs that have players in the categories of Active/Physically Unable to Perform or Active/Non-Football Injury or Illness must select one of the following options: Place player on Reserve/Physically Unable to Perform or Reserve/Non- Football Injury or Illness, whichever is applicable; terminate or request waivers with the designation of Failed Physical or Non-Football Injury or Illness, whichever is applicable; request waivers; terminate contract; trade contract; or continue to count the player on the Active List.
Tuesday, Aug. 26: Clubs are permitted to designate for return a maximum of two players who are placed on an applicable Reserve List during the business day of the final roster reduction. Any such player will immediately count against the club’s number of designations, even if the player does not subsequently return to practice. ... Players who are on the Reserve List or Exempt List and are not counting against the 90-player limit will begin to count against the 90-player limit.
Wednesday, Aug. 27: Claiming period for players placed on waivers at the final roster reduction will expire at 11 a.m. CT.
Wednesday, Aug. 27: Upon receipt of the subsequent Personnel Notice, clubs may establish a Practice Squad of 17 players, as long as one player qualifies and is designated as an International Player. No club, including the player’s prior club, will be permitted to sign a player to a practice player contract until all clubs have received simultaneous notification via the above Personnel Notice that such player’s prior NFL player contract has been terminated via the waiver system.
Wednesday, Aug. 27: Beginning at 3 p.m. CT, any player placed on Reserve/Injured, Reserve/Non- Football Injury or Illness, or Practice Squad/Injured during the regular season or postseason, may be designated for return later in the season, subject to the applicable procedures.
