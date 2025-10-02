Chiefs Face Major Test Against This Explosive Jaguars Playmaker
The Kansas City Chiefs once again head into hostile territory after hosting the Baltimore Ravens in Week 4, to take on the Jacksonville Jaguars, who sit in a tie atop of the AFC South division. The Jaguars didn't get off to a hot start by accident, as the Chiefs have a clear player they'll look to keep quiet.
The Chiefs' running game this season hasn't been stellar, with quarterback Patrick Mahomes leading the franchise through the first four weeks. But when it comes to their opponents, Jacksonville has a very successful running game, and it comes in the form of veteran running back Travis Etienne.
Etienne's Resume
Etienne is a former first-round draft pick for the Jaguars and has shown signs of it throughout his young career. In his first two seasons, Etienne rushed for over 1,000 rushing yards and was a big force in the Jaguars' offense. But his step back in 2024 has ultimately sparked his strong beginning in 2025.
Last year, Etienne rushed for 558 yards, which sits as his career-low for through three seasons. Thus far into the 2025 campaign, Etienne has 394 rushing yards in 65 carries, which is a huge improvement from how he played a season ago.
While Etienne might not be the Jaguars' option to score touchdowns with, having two rushing touchdowns through four games, his explosiveness and powerful legs have made him a true asset for new Jaguars head coach Liam Coen and the rest of the offense.
How to Stop Him?
The Chiefs may have a struggle when it comes to stopping the run thus far this season, but it will need to be an area they focus on leading into the Monday Night Football showdown. If the Chiefs allow the Jaguars to keep the game close, Etienne will be a consistent threat to keep an eye on.
While Etienne may have been successful thus far this season, his overall performance against Kansas City hasn't been impressive. In two regular season games played, Etienne has collected 85 rushing yards, scoring zero touchdowns and bringing in just two first downs.
The last time the Jaguars took on the Chiefs was in 2023, so a lot can change in that time frame. But ultimately, when it comes to holding back the Jacksonville offense, it starts with stuffing Etienne.
