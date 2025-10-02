Arrowhead Report

Chiefs Face Major Test Against This Explosive Jaguars Playmaker

Looking ahead to Week 5, the Kansas City Chiefs have a clear offensive player to stop if they want to come away with the victory.

Sep 14, 2025; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid on the sidelines against the Philadelphia Eagles during the game at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-Imagn Images
Sep 14, 2025; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid on the sidelines against the Philadelphia Eagles during the game at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-Imagn Images / Denny Medley-Imagn Images
The Kansas City Chiefs once again head into hostile territory after hosting the Baltimore Ravens in Week 4, to take on the Jacksonville Jaguars, who sit in a tie atop of the AFC South division. The Jaguars didn't get off to a hot start by accident, as the Chiefs have a clear player they'll look to keep quiet.

The Chiefs' running game this season hasn't been stellar, with quarterback Patrick Mahomes leading the franchise through the first four weeks. But when it comes to their opponents, Jacksonville has a very successful running game, and it comes in the form of veteran running back Travis Etienne.

Etienne's Resume

Etienne is a former first-round draft pick for the Jaguars and has shown signs of it throughout his young career. In his first two seasons, Etienne rushed for over 1,000 rushing yards and was a big force in the Jaguars' offense. But his step back in 2024 has ultimately sparked his strong beginning in 2025.

Sep 28, 2025; Santa Clara, California, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars running back Travis Etienne Jr. (1) reacts after scoring a touchdown during the first half against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images / Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images

Last year, Etienne rushed for 558 yards, which sits as his career-low for through three seasons. Thus far into the 2025 campaign, Etienne has 394 rushing yards in 65 carries, which is a huge improvement from how he played a season ago.

While Etienne might not be the Jaguars' option to score touchdowns with, having two rushing touchdowns through four games, his explosiveness and powerful legs have made him a true asset for new Jaguars head coach Liam Coen and the rest of the offense.

How to Stop Him?

The Chiefs may have a struggle when it comes to stopping the run thus far this season, but it will need to be an area they focus on leading into the Monday Night Football showdown. If the Chiefs allow the Jaguars to keep the game close, Etienne will be a consistent threat to keep an eye on.

While Etienne may have been successful thus far this season, his overall performance against Kansas City hasn't been impressive. In two regular season games played, Etienne has collected 85 rushing yards, scoring zero touchdowns and bringing in just two first downs.

Sep 17, 2023; Jacksonville, Florida, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars running back Travis Etienne Jr. (1) is introduced before a game against the Kansas City Chiefs at EverBank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images / Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

The last time the Jaguars took on the Chiefs was in 2023, so a lot can change in that time frame. But ultimately, when it comes to holding back the Jacksonville offense, it starts with stuffing Etienne.

