Why Chiefs Could Sign Travis Etienne This Offseason

Having a great run game to pair with a great passing game makes a great difference between winning it all and coming up just short. The Kansas City Chiefs dealt with this two years ago in their blowout defeat in the Super Bowl, as their rushing attack was anything but; it was nonexistent to the point of no return.

It stayed that way the following season as the Chiefs couldn't close out games, lost their franchise quarterback, Patrick Mahomes, for the rest of the season in December, and potentially more games in 2026, due to a torn ACL, and developed inconsistencies on defense. This is not to mention that the only bit of consistency from the running back room was rookie seventh-round selection Brashard Smith.

Nov 23, 2025; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid watches play against the Indianapolis Colts during the game at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-Imagn Images | Denny Medley-Imagn Images

Something must be done by head coach Andy Reid and general manager Brett Veach this offseason. Running back is a position that needs a makeover in Kansas City, and this year offers plentiful opportunities for the Chiefs to do just that. One direction they could go is by signing one of the top tailbacks on the open market, Jacksonville Jaguars running back Travis Etienne.

Why Chiefs could sign Etienne

Jacksonville Jaguars running back Travis Etienne Jr. (1) rushes for yards against Buffalo Bills cornerback Christian Benford (47) during the fourth quarter of an NFL football AFC Wild Card playoff matchup, Sunday, Jan. 11, 2026, in Jacksonville, Fla. The Bills defeated the Jaguars 27-24. [Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union] | Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Etienne had an amazing fifth season under head coach Liam Coen, totaling nearly 1,400 yards from scrimmage and 13 touchdowns, showcasing versatility in the passing game as a receiver with explosive plays. Despite missing his rookie year with a Lisfranc injury and dealing with nagging ailments in 2024, Etienne was good enough to give the Jaguars around 1,400 scrimmage yards.

That holds value for teams wanting versatility and explosiveness at the position. The Chiefs, in some regard, would like to maintain that status quo, but some changes will have to be made adjust the style of play at the position. They could still do that with an early selection of a running back in the NFL Draft, but free agency is a nice way to keep them from having to spend significant draft capital there.

Jacksonville Jaguars running back Travis Etienne (1) is tackled by Kansas City Chiefs cornerback Jaylen Watson (35) and safety Bryan Cook (6) during the second quarter of an NFL football matchup at EverBank Stadium, Monday, Oct. 6, 2025, in Jacksonville, Fla. [Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union] | Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

According to Spotrac, Etienne's calculated market value is set at $6.8 million per year. The Chiefs would be happy to pay a running back that much per year. For reference, the Carolina Panthers gave Miles Sanders a four-year $25.4 million contract and $6.3 million per season at a similar age and coming off a productive season the year prior.

Etienne would be a solid signing for the Chiefs, giving them an explosive running back with scheme versatility, sufficient vision, balance, and pass-catching ability that would rightfully suit the offense under offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy. An invest at the position showed Kansas City's want for improvement and consistency going forward.

