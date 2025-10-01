This Flaw in Chiefs’ Defense Keeps Standing Out Weekly
The Kansas City Chiefs' defense looked to carry over their regular season success from a year ago into the early stages of the 2025 campaign, and overall, they haven't been playing below average. However, there continues to be an area that stands out like a sore thumb in the defensive game in Kansas City.
Defensive coordinator Steve Spagnuolo always has his players geared up and prepared for the game, but sometimes, opposing offenses just figure out the weaknesses to exploit to succeed. For the Chiefs, their run defense has been the weak link on the defensive side of the ball thus far in 2025.
Through the first four games of the season, the Chiefs' defense has allowed 508 rushing yards, which averages to 127 rushing yards allowed per game. Here's the breakdown of the 508 rushing yards allowed per team over the four weeks of the campaign.
- The Los Angeles Chargers: 90 rushing yards allowed. Leader: Omarion Hampton with 48 yards.
- The Baltimore Ravens: 122 rushing yards allowed. Leader: Saquon Barkley with 88 yards.
- The New York Giants: 130 rushing yards allowed. Leader: Cam Skattebo with 60 yards.
- The Baltimore Ravens: 166 rushing yards allowed: Leader: Justice Hill with 76 yards.
How PFF Sees It
According to Pro Football Focus' metrics, the Chiefs' run defense has been below average, holding an overall run defense average PFF grade of 54.57. Here's how PFF graded the Chiefs' run defense so far by game.
- Week 1 vs Chargers: 60.1 run defense grade
- Week 2 vs Eagles: 57.8 run defense grade
- Week 3 vs Giants: 47.8 run defense grade
- Week 4 vs Ravens: 52.6 run defense grade
Game Plan For Jacksonville
The Chiefs will take on the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 5 of the campaign on the road, as the Jaguars sit in fourth in the National Football League thus far in average rushing yards per game with 144.
The Chiefs themselves have struggled with their ground game, but the defensive side of the football has to be prepared to stop the run if they want to take down the Jaguars in hostile territory. So long as the defense can keep Jacksonville to a few points, the offense should be able to handle the rest.
