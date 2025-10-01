Arrowhead Report

This Flaw in Chiefs’ Defense Keeps Standing Out Weekly

The Kansas City Chiefs' defense has held them within games to start the year, but this aspect of the defense is still lackluster for defensive coordinator Steve Spagnuolo and company.

Feb 9, 2025; New Orleans, LA, USA; Kansas City Chiefs defensive coordinator Steve Spagnuolo against the Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl LIX at Ceasars Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images
Feb 9, 2025; New Orleans, LA, USA; Kansas City Chiefs defensive coordinator Steve Spagnuolo against the Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl LIX at Ceasars Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images / Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images
The Kansas City Chiefs' defense looked to carry over their regular season success from a year ago into the early stages of the 2025 campaign, and overall, they haven't been playing below average. However, there continues to be an area that stands out like a sore thumb in the defensive game in Kansas City.

Defensive coordinator Steve Spagnuolo always has his players geared up and prepared for the game, but sometimes, opposing offenses just figure out the weaknesses to exploit to succeed. For the Chiefs, their run defense has been the weak link on the defensive side of the ball thus far in 2025.

Through the first four games of the season, the Chiefs' defense has allowed 508 rushing yards, which averages to 127 rushing yards allowed per game. Here's the breakdown of the 508 rushing yards allowed per team over the four weeks of the campaign.

  • The Los Angeles Chargers: 90 rushing yards allowed. Leader: Omarion Hampton with 48 yards.
  • The Baltimore Ravens: 122 rushing yards allowed. Leader: Saquon Barkley with 88 yards.
Sep 28, 2025; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; New York Giants running back Cam Skattebo (44) celebrates after a two point conversion during the second half against the Los Angeles Chargers at MetLife Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images / Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images
  • The New York Giants: 130 rushing yards allowed. Leader: Cam Skattebo with 60 yards.
  • The Baltimore Ravens: 166 rushing yards allowed: Leader: Justice Hill with 76 yards.

How PFF Sees It

According to Pro Football Focus' metrics, the Chiefs' run defense has been below average, holding an overall run defense average PFF grade of 54.57. Here's how PFF graded the Chiefs' run defense so far by game.

Sep 14, 2025; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs defensive tackle Chris Jones (95) reacts during the first half against the Philadelphia Eagles at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images / Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images
  • Week 1 vs Chargers: 60.1 run defense grade
  • Week 2 vs Eagles: 57.8 run defense grade
  • Week 3 vs Giants: 47.8 run defense grade

Game Plan For Jacksonville

Nov 13, 2022; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; A detail view of a Jacksonville Jaguars helmet against the Kansas City Chiefs during the first half of the game at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-Imagn Images / Denny Medley-Imagn Images

The Chiefs will take on the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 5 of the campaign on the road, as the Jaguars sit in fourth in the National Football League thus far in average rushing yards per game with 144.

The Chiefs themselves have struggled with their ground game, but the defensive side of the football has to be prepared to stop the run if they want to take down the Jaguars in hostile territory. So long as the defense can keep Jacksonville to a few points, the offense should be able to handle the rest.

