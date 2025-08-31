How Chiefs Can Return to Their Explosive Ways
The Kansas City Chiefs' offense is looking to take a step and get back to creating explosive plays on offense. That is something we have not seen from the Chiefs in the last few years. And last season, it was something that they were heisted to call.
That is something that head coach Andy Reid had to do last season. He did not have the confidence in his offensive line to hold up and give quarterback Patrick Mahomes time to step back on the field and get a chance to throw the ball deep.
This offseason, the Chiefs went out and made sure that they got the players who are going to make their offense better. And the ones that are going to give Mahomes the best protection this season as well.
Reid made sure that Mahomes is not going to get sacked the much as he has been in his career once again, like he was in the 2024 season. This season is going to be different, and the Chiefs are looking to get back to what they do best: scoring points quickly.
The Chiefs also want to be explosive in their running game. And the offensive line is going to help in that area as well. Starting running back Isiah Pacheco is back fully healthy. He is going to give them a good bounce back in the run game. Last season, the running game was not good for the Chiefs either. It is going to be interesting to see this offense this season. If they are clicking, we know it is going to be hard to stop them.
"This needs to happen; they cannot continue being like the nickel and dime," said analyst Matt Harmon on Yahoo Sports. "I want to see Xavier Worthy not only do little screens and quick out routes. Let us get him ripping on those big post and corner routes, and I think he is really good at running."
Chiefs Potential Trades?
"They were 30th in explosive runs, they just need juice there," said analyst Nate Tice on Yahoo Sports. "Trade for Breece Hall or something. You are going to get Travis Etienne as the running back on this team, and you are going to like it. Screen back guy. You are going to get Travis. That is exactly what is going to happen."
OnSI is your No. 1 source for Chiefs Kingdom information; the easiest way to get it is to follow @KCChiefsOnSI, @ZakSGilbert and @Domminchella on X (Twitter). And, join the discussion on the Chiefs by visiting our Facebook page (here).