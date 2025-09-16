Why This Chiefs' Position Group Is Heating Up at Right Time
KANSAS CITY, Mo. – The three highest-graded Chiefs players from Sunday’s 20-17 loss to the Eagles were defensive backs. Kansas City couldn’t ask for better timing.
According to Pro Football Focus, cornerback Jaylen Watson (84.7) had the best overall game on the team Sunday, followed by safeties Chamarri Conner (81.2) and Bryan Cook (79.5) and linebacker Drue Tranquill (70.6). No. 5 on the list was Patrick Mahomes (70.1), primarily due to his gashing runs.
“I thought the guys battled hard and aggressive,” head coach Andy Reid said Monday afternoon. “And in particular the defense played very well.”
Why they need another stellar effort from the DBs
The Chiefs (0-2) this week need a similar effort from their secondary, when they travel to face the Giants (0-2) on Sunday Night Football (7:20 p.m. CT, NBC/KSHB-TV, Channel 41, 96.5 The Fan). That’s because New York quarterback Russell Wilson is leading the league with 618 passing yards.
His top two targets, wide receivers Malik Nabers and Wan’Dale Robinson, also rank high in the league through two weeks. Nabers is first with 238 receiving yards and tied for fifth with a pair of touchdowns. Both players are tied for seventh in the NFL with 14 catches each.
Last week, the Giants lost a 40-37 overtime thriller at Dallas, a game that featured six lead changes after the start of the fourth quarter, ending on Brandon Aubrey’s sudden-death, 46-yard field goal. The Dallas kicker connected on a 64-yarder with no time remaining in regulation to send it to overtime.
Wilson had 450 yards and three touchdowns on 30 of 41 passing, with an interception. Nabers and Robinson combined for 309 yards and three TDs on 17 catches.
While the Giants were in overtime, the Chiefs’ defense set the tone against the reigning world champion Eagles 500 miles to the north in Kansas City. Watson, Conner, Cook and the Chiefs had their own stellar effort, shutting down Jalen Hurts, Saquon Barkley, A.J. Brown and the Eagles.
Stellar effort from Chiefs, too
Philadelphia had just 216 total yards – its lowest single-game number since the Eagles had 213 in a home loss to the Buccaneers on Oct. 14, 2021. The last time Philadelphia won a game with 216-or-fewer yards was Dec. 25, 2017, when they also had 216 in a victory over the Raiders.
Steve Spagnuolo’s unit held Hurts to just 101 passing yards and 15 rushing yards. The Chiefs also held the Eagles to 20 points and 5 of 14 (35.7 percent) on third downs.
It was a strong response from Week 1, when Justin Herbert threw for 318 yards and three touchdowns, and erased all hope for a Chiefs comeback with a 19-yard scramble that allowed the Chargers to run out the clock.
Things don’t get any easier for the Chiefs. After Wilson, Kansas City gets the league’s highest-rated passer, Lamar Jackson (136.6), in Week 4. And after Travis Hunter and the Jaguars in Week 5, Kansas City gets Jared Goff and the Lions in Week 6.
Jackson and Goff enter Week 3 tied for the league lead with six touchdown passes.
Chiefs Kingdom, your top option for breaking news, always free, is OnSI; the best way to get it is to follow @KCChiefsOnSI, @ZakSGilbert and @Domminchella on X (Twitter). And make your prediction on Sunday’s final score in New York by visiting our Facebook page (here).