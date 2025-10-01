Why Dismissing the Chiefs Could Backfire Big Time
There was a lot of talk about the Kansas City Chiefs being done after just three games of the season. People around the league were talking about this team losing their edge and not coming back from it. That was so far from the truth, and the Chiefs had a strong response to that this past week. The Chiefs went out there and dominated one of the best teams in the NFL.
The Chiefs are back, and if they play like this going forward, a lot of teams are not going to want to see them. This is a Chiefs team that found its stride in Week 4. They are looking to do the same and improve heading into Week 5. But if you thought the Chiefs were done, that looks to be a big mistake.
Chiefs Not Done Just Yet
"The reality NFL folks would rather you not talk about: September really doesn’t mean that much, especially for teams that have been there and done that before," said Albert Breer of Sports Illustrated.
In fact, ever since the league’s work rules were overhauled in the 2011 CBA, a lot of people working for perennial contenders have referred to these early stages of the season as a sort of extended preseason, when they could figure out their team, find out where that team’s strengths were and then lean into that stuff accordingly. And the Chiefs, because of their circumstances early this year, probably illustrate that dynamic more vividly than most.
"Rashee Rice was suspended to start the year and is still serving his six-game penalty. Xavier Worthy went down in the opener. A rookie, Josh Simmons, is starting at left tackle, as part of a position group that’s replacing veteran leader Joe Thuney at guard."
"Of course it wasn’t going to be perfect. And what was wrong was addressed.
“I think the word that comes to mind, that’s come up the most in conversation is energy,” linebacker Drue Tranquill told me postgame. “
"I feel like when our energy is good and our leaders are passionate, vocal and executing on a high level, it seems like we click. There were a few times last year where we started slow in the first half. They were getting out in front of us or the offense was struggling to get going. It even happened today a little. Credit to Baltimore going down to get a touchdown at the start.”
