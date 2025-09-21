Week 3 Spotlight: Kelce Chasing History for the Chiefs
The Kansas City Chiefs have made a ton of history since quarterback Patrick Mahomes became the starter back in 2018. The franchise has secured three straight AFC Championships and Super Bowl appearances, has won two of the last three Super Bowls, and has taken the sports world and culture by storm.
One of the most popular players on the roster is tight end Travis Kelce. Kelce broke into the NFL with the Chiefs as a third-round draft pick and has turned himself into a sure-fire Hall of Famer. Playing on the final year of his contract, speculation surrounds Kelce on whether or not 2025 is his final campaign in the pros.
But that's something he will address at the end of the year. For now, the Chiefs and Kelce's main focus is cracking the win column for the first time in the 2025 campaign. Losing to the Los Angeles Chargers and Philadelphia Eagles in the first two weeks of the campaign wasn't ideal for Kansas City, but it's what their reality is going into Week 3.
The Chiefs take on the New York Giants, and while Chiefs Kingdom has high hopes in watching their favorite franchise win, some attention should be on Kelce, as he has a chance to inch even closer to tying or breaking the all-time Chiefs touchdown scoring record by a player.
The Record
Former Chiefs running back Priest Holmes holds the record for the most touchdowns scored in a Chiefs uniform, securing 83 touchdowns in his tenure with Kansas City, spanning from 2001-2007. In six seasons, Holmes averaged nearly 14 touchdowns a season for the Chiefs.
Going into Week 3, Kelce sits with 81 career touchdowns: 78 receiving, two rushing, and one returning touchdown. Scoring one touchdown already this season and having the chance to score another last week against the Eagles before fumbling the football right into the hands of a defender, Kelce is still a prime touchdown threat.
Kelce has played in two games against the Giants in his career and has never scored a touchdown. With the Chiefs looking to make a statement on the rest of the league that they are still a team to take seriously, it wouldn't be surprising to see Kelce flirt with tying history in Week 3.
