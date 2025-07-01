Where Chiefs Rank in Former NFL Safety's Power Rankings
The Kansas City Chiefs always strive to be the best team in the National Football League. They have lived up to those expectations in recent years, consistently proving that they are the team to beat in the AFC. However, some are beginning to believe the Chiefs are trending downward following last season.
The Chiefs finished the regular season with 15 wins and won their ninth straight AFC West division title. Even with a roster that was injured, the Chiefs managed to find a way to punch their ticket to their third straight Super Bowl. Unlucky for them, injuries and lack of quarterback security sent them home with their heads hung low.
Going into 2025, the Chiefs are optimistic about getting back to the playoffs, but for some, doubt has begun to set in. The most recent memory of the Chiefs on a football field is getting stomped by the Philadelphia Eagles, but by no means does it mean that they aren't a talented team to take lightly.
That being said, former NFL safety turned analyst Ryan Clark joined Mina Kimes on The Mina Kimes Show to discuss the power rankings of all 32 NFL franchises going into the new season. While the Chiefs didn't rank first overall, they received an honorable third place in the eyes of the former safety.
"When I think of Rashee Rice returning, the sort of space in the place that Xavier Worthy found himself headed down the stretch of the season, what we saw in the Super Bowl, it felt like they figured out how to utilize his speed in the best way possible," Clark said.
"Skinny Travis Kelce has arrived at minicamp. I do think the Justin Reid loss to New Orleans is a bigger thing than we have made a deal out of. He did so much for that team, especially from a physicality, man-to-man coverage standpoint."
"I think the Chiefs are still one of the top teams in the league, obviously. I would put them slightly over Buffalo."
Clark ranked the Eagles and the Baltimore Ravens as the only two teams above the Chiefs, which could be a must-watch game when the Chiefs and Ravens clash during the regular season.
