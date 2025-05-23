Chiefs' Travis Kelce's Brother Attended Tush Push Ban Meeting
On Wednesday, the National Football League will not be banning the "Tush Push" play, which was made famous by the Philadelphia Eagles. The NFL needed at least 24 votes from owners to have the play banned from the league. But they did not get that result. Ten teams voted against the ban, and that made the play live on for another season.
The proposal was made by the Green Bay Packers because they feel like the play causes injury and that the play is not a football one, more of a rugby-type play. But that was not enough for 10 NFL owners to get on board to ban the play.
One of the teams that voted for the play to be banned was the Kansas City Chiefs. Chiefs do not run the Tush Push play, and they felt like it should not be part of the game. But they had a good insight from one of their players' brothers. And that was superstar tight end Travis Kelce.
Travis's brother, Jason Kelce's is the one who started that famous play and was the one who made it happen. During his time with the Philadelphia Eagles, Jason was the center who would push forward and lead the way. But he made interesting comments about the play not getting back, which included him attending the meeting about the Tush Push.
"I'm actually going to Minnesota," Kelce said. "So there were some things said at the last owner's meeting, essentially saying that some of the owners and coaches hinted that the reason I stopped playing is because of the tush push. And that I got hurt on the tush push frequently."
"I'm just going to answer any questions people have about my partaking in this play."
"If anybody has any questions about the tush push or whether I retired because of the tush push—I'll tell you this right now. I'll come out of retirement today if you tell me all I gotta do is run 80 tush pushes to play in the NFL. I'll do that gladly. It'll be the easiest job in the world and it'll be like 80-something snaps."
It is going to be interesting to see if the Chiefs try to put a player in place of quarterback Patrick Mahomes to run a play like the tush push in 2025. But it is also going to be interesting to see if the NFL has another vote to ban the play in the future.
