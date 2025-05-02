How Travis Kelce Feels About Chiefs' Draft Class
The Kansas City Chiefs' 2025 NFL Draft class has been reviewed by several analysts, with opinions swirling back and forth on if it was a success or not. Being able to bring in seven new players to the scheme should be viewed as a success, but we shall have to wait and see how they perform in Kansas City.
Over the years, the Chiefs have been able to bring in and develop their talent nicely, making them big stars in the National Football League before the end of their rookie contracts. While the newest Chiefs will need to be molded into professional players, the upside is something Chiefs Kingdom should look forward to.
Following the draft class, we have heard from head coach Andy Reid and general manager Brett Veach on top selection Josh Simmons, as well as scouting personnel on the middle round pick ups. Recently, though, the draft class was reviewed by one of the longest tenured players on the active roster, Travis Kelce.
On Kelce's podcast New Heights, alongside his brother Jason, Travis broke down who was brought into the franchise and revealed his feelings on the new players that are on their way to play in Kansas City.
"I love what we did in the draft," Kelce said. "We lost some guys on the defensive line, filled those roles. Got a big 'ol tackle to protect Pat and move some bodies in the running game. And then on top of that, just add pieces left and right in the secondary and on the offensive weapon side."
"I'm pumped, man. I'm pumped to get these guys in the building, and who knows what else Veach is cooking up with all the undrafted free agents that we're going to see in rookie mini camp next week."
Safe to say that the legendary tight end is excited about the new players joining the cause, as the Chiefs look to once again win the AFC West division and punch their ticket back to the NFL playoffs. With a healthy Kelce, as well as these new prospects, the Chiefs could be on the path once again for glory.
