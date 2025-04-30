Chiefs Land Top 5 UDFA Singing
The Kansas City Chiefs had one of the better draft classes in the National Football League this past weekend, landing seven new players to add to the scheme. Following the draft festivities, the front office also brought in a slew of players as undrafted free agents.
This practice is highly common following the NFL Draft, but isn't mandatory. Given the talent that this draft class possessed, however, Kansas City made a smart decision in bringing in extra young players who flew under the radar during the draft sequence.
The Chiefs brought in extra players on both sides of the football, but one that has stood out across the media the past few days is former Florida Gators wide receiver Elijhah Badger, who signed with the Chiefs as an undrafted free agent.
Badger shined last season for the Gators, collecting 806 receiving yards in 39 receptions. Badger also scored four touchdowns and averaged over 20 yards per reception. This statistical line has elevate him into the limelight as one of the best undrafted free agent pick-ups this offseason.
According to CBS Sports' Chris Trapasso's best undrafted free agents who have the best chance to make the pro roster next season, the Chiefs' wide receiver made the list, and not just made the list, sat atop it.
"When you authentically evaluate an entire draft, there are a few prospects you really like who slip through the cracks. It happens to me every year. This year, Badger was that prospect, someone I had a second-round grade on who didn't hear his name called on Thursday, Friday, or Saturday. Now, I have no clue if there's a lingering injury or if he has character concerns. Maybe those factored in. Maybe what I saw -- and what the numbers suggested -- were completely off. Only time will tell," Trapasso wrote.
"Beyond the 49ers, no club loves run-after-the-catch capabilities more than the Andy Reid/Patrick Mahomes Chiefs. Given the uncertainty of Rashee Rice in 2025 -- coming off an injury and potential NFL suspension incoming -- Badger has the refined skill and natural receiving talent to pop on this Chiefs team right away."
