This Travis Kelce Message is Motivating Ahead of 2025s Campaign
The 2024 season was a turning point for Kansas City Chiefs veteran tight end Travis Kelce. Not only was it a step closer to the end of his career, but it was also the worst season of his career statistically. Only scoring three touchdowns during the regular season had many wondering if the Chiefs needed to find a new tight end for 2025.
Kelce hasn't hung up the cleats yet, as he's hungry to get back to the top of the mountain with his team in 2025. Down some weight, looking to leave 2024 in the past, Kelce is putting his worth on the line as he looks to return to form.
That being said, when Kelce talked to the media on Wednesday, one message stood out compared to the others, and that was how he didn't feel like he was a leader for the offense last season.
“Last year, I think I failed, especially in that last game, in being a leader and being the one who could step up and make plays,” Kelce said. “I felt like I failed my guys.”
“You’ve got to be able to walk the walk; to be able to talk and preach it to guys,” Kelce said. “I think just putting myself in the best situation I can athletically, that’s going to pay off down the road.”
Kelce's message should only be looked at as the motivation he has going into the new season. Not only does Kelce have that Super Bowl defeat on his mind, but he also feels like he let everyone down. That combination should only uplift Kelce going into the new season and perhaps aid him in returning to his elite game.
While Father Time is working against him, Kelce has been a core piece of the offense in Kansas City since Patrick Mahomes took over as starting quarterback in 2018. He might not have another 1,000 receiving-yard season left in the tank, but that doesn't mean he won't be valuable.
"I didn't feel like it (Super Bowl LIX) was my last game. I just felt like I got a lot more to prove."
There's more in the tank for Kelce, he just now needs to live up to his leadership ways again.
